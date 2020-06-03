The season has been very disputed and with great talent on the court | Harry How / .
The NBA is expected to return in July to end its season and crown a champion who is likely to replace the Toronto Raptors. However, something relevant will also be knowing the winners of the different awards.
Below are the predictions of who will win the NBA Awards for the 2019-2020 season.
1. MVP- LeBron James
LeBron James has shown a superlative level in the current campaign | Harry How / .
While Giannis has pushed the Milwaukee Bucks to the top of the league, LeBron James has shown big numbers with the Los Angeles Lakers, designing plays. 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists speak of the quality of the season he has had at 35 years old.
2. Rookie of the Year – Ja Morant
Ja Morant has been one of the props of the Grizzlies offense | Harry How / .
Zion Williamson’s injury may have helped Ja Morant a bit, but his play has kept the Memphis Grizzlies in contention for a playoff spot. 17.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds support him in his first year.
3. Coach of the Year – Nick Nurse
Nick Nurse continues to show qualities to direct without a star in Toronto | Ezra Shaw / .
He does not have Kawhi, Gasol has been injured and Lowry has been intermittent and continues to speak. The Raptors are 46-18 and are second in the Eastern Conference.
4. Sixth Man of the Year – Lou Williams
Lou Williams is the owner of the Clippers’ second unit offense | Harry How / .
Lou Williams is the author of the Clippers’ offense when Leonard takes a day off or George is hurt. The truth is that his energy keeps the team on track in games and especially in the final minutes. 18.7, and 3.6 assists are not bad numbers coming from the bank.
5. Most Progressive Player – Brandon Ingram
Minnesota Timberwolves v New Orleans Pelicans | Jonathan Bachman / .
Having separated from LeBron was a blessing, as his arrival at the Pelicans has made him find his best style of play both offensively and defensively. 24 points and 6.3 rebounds seem to be the beginning of an All Star every year.
6. Defensive Player of the Year – Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a wall in the defense of the Bucks | Harry How / .
No one doubts his offensive ability and where he can lead the Bucks. But winning a best defense award will be the icing on the cake for someone who stands out as the best player in the NBA for years to come.