Predictions for Ukraine v North Macedonia and Holland v Austria

06/16/2021 at 4:52 PM CEST

Manuel Sanchez

Ukraine v North MacedoniaThursday, 15:00

Duel of losers of the first day. As much as qualify as third If it is a fairly affordable option for this tournament, two losses in a row would greatly complicate the options for both Ukraine and North Macedonia. The Ukrainians fell in the final minutes against the Netherlands, while the Macedonians were unable to beat Austria.

Now they measure themselves against each other and it is the Ukrainians who start as quota favorites 1.67. Not in vain the Macedonians are the cinderella of the tournament. Does this mean that they are not going to fight? Well no. Austria already scored a goalEven if it was that way after a couple of rebounds, and we believe that history can be repeated against the Ukrainians.

That is why our COMBIPARTIDO or Bet Builder for this match is the following: Both teams score yes + Ukraine wins + Andriy Yarmolenko two or more fired between the three sticks to 7.98.

Holland v AustriaThursday, 21:00

The Netherlands breathed a sigh of relief when Dumfries made it 3-2 against Ukraine. Because a game that was completely dominated was about to escape them and the one that went 2-0 up. Ukraine’s momentary tie shows the weaknesses behind Frank De Boer’s team, while his three goals are also proof of his power in attack.

Austria has confirmed itself as a solid block with good players capable of surprising. This Holland is no longer a steamroller and no simple game or assured victory should be expected from her. And this should not be an exception. Although seeing that Memphis Depay was left unmarked against Ukraine, in a game where they scored three goals, just for statistics, he should release his locker. And Austria is also coming from making three.

The Dutch are favorites, yes, but in our COMBIPARTIDO or Bet Builder we are going to opt for the following: Both teams to score yes + Memphis Depay will score at any time + Over 2.5 goals in the game to 3.39.