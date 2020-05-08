Cuban psychic and clairvoyant surprises everyone Mhoni Vidente meets prediction Fan tried to kill singer Ariana Grande

Although it was a regrettable fact, Mhoni Vidente was right in something terrible: a fan tried to kill Ariana Grande. So prediction fulfilled.

In a video that is available on the official Instagram account of the Cuban psychic and clairvoyant, and which so far exceeds 60,000 views and 4,000 likes, you can hear the following:

“Ariana Grande. She is definitely having a hard time, she is dreaming, she is feeling that someone is chasing her, she is going into issues of hallucinating and seeing things that are not, she is going into total depression because of an ex-boyfriend who has already died of an overdose, Mac Miller ” .

Mhoni Vidente continued with her prediction fulfilled: “Ariana Grande, ex-boyfriend Mac, is coming for her. Ariana, this communication is for you: take care of him, protect yourself, say the rosary, take that energy from your ex-boyfriend, erase all the photos, remove all the things that remind you of him, he wants to hold your hand and he loves himself to go. Mac Miller died of an overdose and thinking of you. “

Immediately, the Cuban psychic and clairvoyant said that this death was very strong for Mac Miller, but he has not been able to completely detach himself from Earth and is “pulling” Ariana Grande.

Again, addressing the singer, he said: “It is not a coincidence everything you are going through and living, it is something from another world, so no matter how many doctors you go, try to pray more, put on holy water, protect yourself, yes not he is going to fish you by the hands and wants to take you, so you are at risk of dying. “

Finally, Mhoni Vidente once again told Ariana Grande to take care of herself and to pray for her.

Immediately, fans of Mhoni Vidente shared their feelings after this prediction fulfilled: “When you said that she had a boyfriend who died of an overdose who thought of her and wants to take her before she died, that happened to me, it was my turn go to a medium because he wanted to take me with him ”.

“Oh, my God, yesterday you published something that said that a pop singer from the United States was going to die in an accident and today this, God protect them both”, “Very accurate your prediction, thank God, Ariana Grande is fine , but do not trust yourself, it is a warning of what could happen to her “,” May God cover her with his blessed blood and the groom rest in peace “, you can read in more comments.

An admirer of the Cuban psychic and clairvoyant shared the following message: “What happens is that there are souls in pain who attack you, so the only way to kill the soul, just as there is death of the living, there is also spiritual death.”

Fans of Mhoni Vidente congratulated her on this prediction: “She always surprises me with her great revelations. I always had that thought about her fiancé who passed away “,” Super successful, Mhoni “,” Very successful in everything, what is coming for Argentina? “,” Well, Mhoni “,” Always very successful “,” Your predictions always so accurate , beautiful”.