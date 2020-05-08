The Labor Department will release data on the April unemployment rate this Friday, which would be the worst report since records began in 1948, the announced chronicle of the devastating impact of the coronavirus on the economy.

Analysts expect unemployment figures in April to reflect in all their starkness the effects of the economic slowdown caused by the social distancing measures and business closings taken to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

After registering a 4.4% rate in March, some analysts calculate that unemployment may have risen to 16% in April, with at least 21 million jobs lost, almost all of the jobs generated in 11 years since the financial crisis.

But economists acknowledge that the unemployment rate could be as low as 11% or higher than 20%, due to the way the government collects the data in its report.

The employment outlook contrasts with the boom that for several months and until February had the United States with an unemployment rate of around 3.5%, the lowest in half a century.

SUBSIDY APPLICATIONS

More than 33.5 million workers, or 22% of the United States workforce, have applied for unemployment benefits in the past seven weeks due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as reported Thursday on Work Department.

The government indicated Thursday that 3.16 million people last week began the process to receive unemployment benefits, compared to 3.84 million the previous week.

The weekly figure, which peaked at 6.86 million at the end of March, has been gradually declining. The four-week average of requests, which compensates for weekly variations, fell to 4.17 million in the week ending May 2, compared to an average of 5.03 million the previous week.

For their part, people already receiving the benefit in the week ending April 25, rose to a record 22.6 million, 15% of the benefit-eligible workforce, compared to 18 million in the week previous.

Official data shows that 43% of the dismissed workers were approved to receive unemployment benefits. The request was also approved for 20% of the small companies that asked to benefit from a protection program for salary payments, businesses that represent between 10 million and 16 million workers.

Although the numbers of applications for unemployment benefits and people who already receive the benefit continue to be high, the weekly rate of new procedures has decreased, indicating that the wave of layoffs may be decreasing while half of the States of the country resume the activities of shops, restaurants and other businesses.

In response to the figures released, a group of Republican senators on Thursday sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking that the “pause” in immigration declared by the White House include a ban on workers entering the country on temporary work visas. .

“Congress should focus on jobs,” Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri and one of the signatories to the letter, said in a Twitter message. “The sacked must be rehired. Even in those parts of the country where workers cannot physically return to employment, we can give them the assurance that they will regain their jobs,” he added.

