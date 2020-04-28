After the impressive visual testimony of the massive incursion of foreign ships into the Argentine Sea that Infobae reported yesterday, the Argentine Naval Prefecture today captured a foreign ship fishing illegally within 200 miles from the coast that are defined as “Exclusive Economic Zone of Argentina ”(ZEEA).

The detained vessel is a Chinese-flagged vessel that, when sighted by the Coast Guard Prefect Fique, attempted to flee and was chased by the Argentine force vessel, which finally managed to stop and board it. According to a “high source” cited by the specialized publication Pescare, the Chinese boat would have been identified as “Lurong Yuan Yu 606”.

The arrest occurred at the height of the 42nd parallel (which on land delimits the provinces of Río Negro and Chubut). That is, in the same area where on Saturday afternoon the captain Alberto Mendoza, of the Argentine ship Don Pedro, detected with the radar of his boat and gave visual testimony of the incursion of nearly a hundred foreign ships illegally fishing squid in Argentine waters, in an area of ​​approximately 44 by 11 kilometers and up to ten nautical miles (just over 18 kilometers) within the Exclusive Economic Zone.

As a result of that episode, “Intercámaras Pesqueras”, luck of the Sector’s Liaison Table, had sent a note to the President of the Nation on Sunday, Alberto Fernández, denouncing the massive violation of sovereignty and predatory fishing by fleets, said the note, “mostly Asian, fundamentally Chinese.”

In his web page, The Ministry of Agriculture reported today that “it ordered the intervention and implementation of the protocol of preventive action with the Prefecture and the Navy to provide all the resources of the State to clarify this situation and generate the official information necessary for the application of sanctions. ”, Explained the Undersecretary of Fisheries of the Nation, Carlos Liberman.

“It is a complex task to monitor the Argentine Sea given its extension,” said Liberman, who noted that “mindful of the situation and the periodic operational framework of control exercised by the Argentine Naval Prefecture, an immediate patrol was ordered on the day of the date. reinforcement, in charge of the Coast Guard Ship 27 Prefect Fique, which set sail for that area, to strengthen the control actions, which are added to the daily tasks such as flights and operations of the ARA Bouchard ship, developed and put into operation, especially for Argentine maritime protection missions ”.

Infobae He tried to communicate with the Argentine Naval Prefecture without receiving an answer, although a statement from the force regarding the matter is expected.

Fishing exports contributed USD 2,148 million in 2018, according to the last annual report of the Chamber of Shipowners and Fishing Freezers of Argentina (Capeca) and they are an important resource for the provinces and ports of southern Argentina.

Beyond the capture of a Chinese vessel fishing illegally in Argentine waters, The concern of the fishing sector is the lack of regulation of the so-called “Mile 201”, that is, how to prevent hundreds of vessels from fishing very close to the limits, preying on resources and opportunistically venturing into the Argentine sea due to the patrol and control limitations by part of the Navy and the Naval Prefecture. The lack of a regulatory agreement for the “Mile 201” of the Argentine Sea is due, in large part, at least in the south of the country, to the proximity of the British presence in the Falkland Islands.

According to the note from the Fishing Interchamber, each foreign vessel fishes between 40 and 50 tons per day. Juan Redini, head of the Argentine Chamber of Shipowners (CAPA, which groups companies dedicated to squid fishing) what was observed on Saturday means a fishing of about 4,000 tons of squid by foreign vessels, in its Most Chinese, in the “Exclusive Economic Zone” of Argentina. In ten days like this, he estimated, foreign ships would be subtracting some 100 million dollars from potential Argentine exports.