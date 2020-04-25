Maria EstévezLos Angeles

Just five years ago Ronan Farrow was known only as the son of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow, a man who, inadvertently, was the protagonist of one of the most controversial divorces in recent Hollywood history. But today, this journalist from the magazine «New Yorker» and Pulitzer winner thanks to his reports of research, publishes in Spain the novel «Predators»(Roca Editorial), a flagship work of the #MeToo movement. This is the untold story of the bizarre surveillance and intimidation tactics developed by wealthy, powerful men who preferred to threaten journalists, avoid accountability, and silence victims of abuse rather than question their own conduct. It is also the story of several women who risked everything to reveal the truth.

Farrow is one of the reporters who contributed the most to the downfall of producer Harvey Weinstein and other major predators in the entertainment industry. Farrow’s personal narrative begins with the fierce struggle he has with his father, the filmmaker Woody Allen. “Journalists carry our personal history and we reflect it in our reports. I was not really aware of the ups and downs of my own experience while writing the book. Was when Harvey Weinstein started attacking me, when I drew the relationship with my own family history».

“That a Hollywood producer spies on me, when I have been persecuted to kill myself, it does not seem so dramatic”

His personal cause has been the engine of the international tsunami of the #MeToo movement, which has been joined by men and women from all over the world who have suffered abuse of power in their flesh. At 31, we found Farrow in Los Angeles at the iconic Orpheum Theater on Broadway, where, last November, he presented his book in town. “This is the story of very brave people who have refused to shut up,” he said to applause from the audience.

In Weinstein’s fall

In 2017, a routine television investigation revealed to Ronan Farrow a story of which until then there were only rumors: one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers was a sexual predator, protected for decades by imposing a terror system fueled by fear, money and the silence of the Hollywood industry that preferred to look the other way before revealing the truth. Farrow described during the conversation the pressure he and other journalists felt when investigating Weinstein. “We live in a time where authoritarian rhetoric is the weapon against journalists. My book is a love letter to the entire community of reporters in search of the truth. The author recounts in his pages how lawyers or spy experts in wars, hired by Weinstein, mounted a secret campaign of intimidation to threaten his professional career, following every step he took, and even using a series of abuses against him in his own family. During all that time, Farrow and his agent had to remain silent, until finally a trail of clues uncovered corruption and covers from Hollywood to Washington. “For a Hollywood producer to spy on me, when I have been hunted down to kill me, it does not seem so dramatic,” said Ronan, who has worked as a war reporter in Afghanistan, causing the audience to laugh.

Farrow, the son of actress Mia Farrow and director Woody Allen, has lived his entire existence in the public eye and in the shadow of scandal. Her sister Dylan Farrow accused Allen of sexually abusing her in 1992, a controversy that Weinstein attempted to use to discredit Ronan Farrow’s reports. “They insulted me using moments in my life that I myself have been trying to overcome for years,” he says, acknowledging his personal connection to the material. “Obviously, I have a special sensitivity to these issues, but in my family, the brave is not me, but my sister. I simply tell the stories of these survivors. He also admitted that, as a reporter, he had been reluctant to weave his own narrative into the story: “I was interested in doing detailed work with a fictional structure, in the style of detectives Raymond Chandler and Dasheill Hammett, with the complexity that it requires to relate the reality of sexual violence and cycles of abuse. Harvey Weinstein’s story was the archetypal example of a chain of corruption that it cannot be broken even by clearly convincing evidence. ”

Drafting even his own doubts, Farrow does not position himself as a hero and follows the merit with which the #MeToo revolution is credited. The victims are the heroes. As a journalist I have tried to examine every accusation so as not to ruin any man’s life. We have portrayed high-profile predators, not with involuntary accusations, but accusations based on deeply informed and vetted journalism that almost cost us our lives. ” Farrow made a brief reference to the rumor about his paternity (his biological father is said to have been Frank Sinatra), when asked if he had a good voice to sing. “Yes, I do,” he admitted, laughing and showing his great sense of humor.

The accusations against Woody Allen remain

To counteract the damage done to his image by the book “Predators,” Woody Allen decided to write his memoirs, “By the way.” Memories contracted by the North American publisher of Farrow and later rejected. In a statement tweeted by Dylan Farrow and signed by 7 of his siblings, he claims that his allegations still stand. A representative of Mia Farrow and Ronan Farrow assured that the family has no comment to make about the book and refers to the aforementioned tweet. “We love and support our mother, who has always been loving and kind. None of us has witnessed any treatment other than compassion in our home, which is why the courts awarded her sole custody of us, her children. We reject any effort to deviate from Dylan’s accusation by trying to vilify our mother. ” A statement signed by Dylan’s brothers: Matthew Previn, Sascha Previn, Fletcher Previn, Daisy Previn, Ronan Farrow, Isaiah Farrow, and Quincy Farrow.

