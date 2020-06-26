Cleiton “Predator” Silva Enjoy your stay at the top of the lightweight division of BRAVE CF and intends to maintain its position for years to come.

He also accepts whatever challenge lies ahead, albeit with a caveat: No one is getting close to his title.

After Amin Ayoub recently revealed that he is fighting for a title fight and showed that he uses an image of Cleiton as motivation for his daily workouts, the champion himself stated that Ayoub will never come close to winning the BRAVE CF lightweight belt..

Silva was eager to emphasize that the last call did not disturb him at all, but he also said that he would not allow anyone to simply call him without any repercussions.

“It is easy to speak from afar. He can do whatever he wants. I saw that he uses an image of me as motivation, and that is the closest he will be to my title. I am the world champion of BRAVE CF and I will stay on top for a long time. Anyone can come and challenge me, but don’t think you’ll come out unscathed. Nobody takes my belt off my waist, not even Amin Ayoub, ”said Cleiton.

Cleiton has made a lot of noise since signing with BRAVE CF in 2018. He won his first two fights with the organization, ending tough Ahmed Amir in BRAVE CF 11 and then presenting Marcelo Bustos in BRAVE CF 15.

Both wins earned him a title shot against the then champion Luan Santiago. “Meow” and “Predator” They developed one of the greatest rivalries in recent Brazilian MMA history with Cleiton surprising the world after quickly bending his arch enemy in the main event of BRAVE CF 25.

The champion had to defend his title in BRAVE CF 35, before the coronavirus pandemic forced BRAVE Combat Federation to postpone the show.