‘Predator’: Original Writers Sue Disney to Regain Franchise Rights

Since 2015, many studios began to face the contingency of losing the rights to some of the most iconic franchises of the 80s, since the copyright law generally spans about 35 years until the creators can claim them back. And in 2021 it is the turn of the ‘Predator’ saga, whose first installment was released in 1987 but the rights were acquired a year before to begin production. So Jim Thomas and John Thomas, brothers and original screenwriters of ‘Predator’, They have taken the opportunity to sue Disney and recover the rights to their film, which belong to the company after the purchase of 20th Century Fox. Disney has responded with a counterclaim with the aim of keeping them.

‘Predator’ stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and has spawned three direct sequels and two crossovers to ‘Alien’ over the years. In addition, it seems that Disney plans to do a reboot led by Dan Trachtenberg (‘Cloverfield Street 10’) and written by Patrick Aison, a project that could not materialize if the demand of the Thomas brothers prospers, which ensures that the termination of the contract arrives on April 17 and that they already notified the producer of their intentions in 2016 without having received a response.

Crossing of accusations

As The Hollywood Reporter indicates, Disney’s attorney contacted the plaintiffs’ attorney in January this year to challenge the termination of the agreement, classifying the rights as “untimely,” on the grounds that the grant of the script in 1986 allowed include ‘Predator’ in a special window included in the legislative code of the United States of America for the subsidy of book publishing. Like the Thomas brothers, represented by Marc Toberoff, specialist in this type of conflict who managed to return the rights of ‘Friday the 13th’ to Victor Miller); went ahead with the lawsuit, Disney responded within hours with another complaint:

“While federal statutory copyright law grants certain assignees, such as the defendants, [los hermanos Thomas], copyright termination rights, such rights may only be exercised in accordance with the requirements of statute, including provisions delineating when termination notices can be delivered and when termination of rights takes effect. The notices of the accused do not meet these legal requirements and are not valid by law“states the injunction filed by Daniel Petrocelli de O’Melveny on behalf of the company, which continues to allege that” the defendants are improperly attempting to prematurely terminate 20th Century’s rights to the ‘Hunters’ script [título original], at the same time that 20th Century is investing a lot of time, money and effort in the development of another installment of its successful ‘Predator’ franchise “.” Petrocelli faced and beat Toberoff a decade ago for the rights to ‘Superman’, which Warner Bros. ended up keeping. It is the first time that Disney has gone to court for such a case.