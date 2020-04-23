We learned the first details of Predator: Hunting Grounds in August of last year. Time has passed quickly and the multiplayer title based on the popular franchise is finally hours from its debut on PlayStation 4 and PC.

The game is coming to the PlayStation Store and Epic Games Store tomorrow. If you plan to purchase it, there is something important that you should know. According to recent reports, the game will have a 1-day update that, due to its size, will probably take a while to download and install.

Predator: Hunting Grounds will have a major update in its debut

GaminBolt ensures that players will have to download a large update as soon as Predator: Hunting Grounds is available. According to the information, the update will take 10 GB of space.

The digital download of the game will require at least 50 GB free. As it is a multiplayer title, it is estimated that the 1-day update will be mandatory, even for players who get a physical copy for PlayStation 4.

As of this writing, the IllFonic studio has not released the release notes, so it is unknown what kind of tweaks it will include.

On the other hand, the developer reported that the Predator: Hunting Grounds preload page on the PlayStation Store has some problems and does not work properly, but they are already working on a solution together with Sony.

In case you don’t remember, Predator: Hunting Grounds is a multiplayer shooter where teams of 4 members must complete various military missions. However, the task will be complicated, as the Predator will stalk you at all times.

Players will be able to use various types of weapons to deal with it, such as shotguns, assault rifles, grenades and heavy weapons. For its part, the Predator will use special technology and plasma weapons to destroy its rivals.

Predator: Hunting Grounds will debut tomorrow for PlayStation 4 and PC (Epic Games Store).

