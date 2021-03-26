PRECIOUS METALS-Gold rises slightly due to dollar weakness and increase in virus cases

By Brijesh Patel

Mar 26 (Reuters) – Gold rose slightly on Friday as concerns about a rise in coronavirus cases in Europe and a depreciation of the dollar offset pressure from higher bond yields, although bullion remained on track. its first weekly decline in the last three.

* At 1018 GMT, spot gold was up 0.1% at $ 1,728.08 an ounce, accumulating a decline of close to 1% for the week. Gold futures in the United States improved 0.2% to $ 1,727.90 an ounce.

* “The dollar is somewhat lower today, but gold has shown a lot of resilience recently despite the strength of the dollar and rising bond yields,” said Xiao Fu of Bank of China International.

* “On the other hand, there is an increase in geopolitical risks and a third wave of the pandemic that are supporting gold prices as well,” he added.

* The dollar index fell from a peak of more than four months hit the day before. Recent better-than-expected economic readings for the United States raised prospects for a strong recovery in demand and strengthened the greenback.

* Overall sentiment in financial markets remained weak for most of the week on fears about new lockdowns and the slow pace of vaccination in the euro zone, which reduced investors’ appetite for risk.

* However, benchmark US Treasury bond yields were heading toward the high of more than a year hit last week, increasing the opportunity cost of owning bullion, which does not earn interest.

* In other precious metals, silver rose 0.5% to $ 25.14, staying above a more than two-month low of $ 24.39 an ounce touched Thursday. Palladium was up 0.8% at $ 2,630.31 and platinum was up 0.6% at $ 1,153.87.

