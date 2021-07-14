PRECIOUS METALS-Gold rises on inflation jitters, investors await Powell’s testimony

By Brijesh Patel

Jul 14 (.) – Gold prices rose on Wednesday, following robust US inflation data that raised the metal’s appeal as a hedging asset, though gains were limited ahead of congressional testimony from the president. of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell.

* Spot gold was up 0.4% to $ 1,814.90 an ounce at 1110 GMT. Gold futures in the United States were up 0.3% at $ 1,815 an ounce.

* “The ownership of gold as a hedge against inflation is very important after the US CPI data, but gold is only rising because market players are waiting for the Fed chief’s speech,” said Xiao Fu of Bank of China International.

* The biggest rise in US consumer prices in 13 years heightened investor anxiety ahead of Powell’s testimony.

* Fed funds rate futures raised the stakes Tuesday that the Fed will begin tightening its monetary policy between December 2022 and the beginning of the first quarter of 2023 following US inflation data.

* Meanwhile, a slight decline in the dollar index and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield supported gold prices.

* In other precious metals, silver was up 0.6% at $ 26.12 an ounce; platinum was up 1.4% at $ 1,119.96; and palladium was up 0.1% at $ 2,830.42.

