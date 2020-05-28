By Brijesh Patel

(.) – Gold rebounded on Thursday, buoyed by deteriorating relations between the United States and China, as Beijing’s decision to impose a national security law in Hong Kong fueled concerns about a rapid economic recovery and led to investors to metal safety.

* Spot gold was up 0.8% at $ 1,722.70 an ounce at 1054 GMT, recovering from a two-week low of $ 1,693.22 it touched in the previous session. Gold futures in the United States rose 0.8% to $ 1,739.70.

* “Tensions between the United States and China remain high. Overall, the market is a little concerned about the geopolitical and economic situation,” said Afshin Nabavi, senior vice president of precious metals operator MKS SA.

* China’s parliament passed a security law for Hong Kong on Thursday, raising fears that it could jeopardize its autonomy and special freedoms. [nL8N2DA2A8]

* The new security law in Hong Kong has led to an escalation of trade tensions between the United States and China amid Washington’s biggest criticism of Beijing over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.[nL1N2D920L]

* The renewed confrontation has increased interest in gold, which is seen as a safe investment in times of political and financial uncertainty.

* The ingot was also supported by new stimulus measures, after Japan approved a new package of $ 1.1 trillion, while the European Union launched a € 750 billion stimulus program. [nL1N2D90WH][nL8N2D92VU]

* Among other precious metals, palladium gained 0.9% at $ 1,952.90 an ounce; platinum rose 2.3% to $ 837.58; and silver advanced 0.1% to $ 17.31.

