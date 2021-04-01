PRECIOUS METALS-Gold rises after pause in the rise of the dollar and fall in US bond yields

By Brijesh Patel

Apr 1 (Reuters) – Gold rose on Thursday as a slight decline in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields helped the bullion regain some of its appeal as a hedge against inflation in the face of the billionaire. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure investment plan.

* Spot gold was up 0.42% at $ 1,714.87 an ounce at 1014 GMT, after hitting its lowest since March 8 at $ 1,677.61 on Wednesday. Most of the markets will be closed on April 2 due to Good Friday.

* “The forces (the dollar and US Treasury bond yields) that drove gold prices down earlier this week have been reduced and we are also seeing some buying down,” said Xiao Fu, Head of Commodity Markets Strategy at Bank of China International.

* “After the details of Biden’s infrastructure plan, the market’s focus has returned to this prospect of potential inflation. But I wouldn’t say it’s a big reversal in the trend. Gold is still a bullish range-adjusted market. limited by increased 10-year yields. “

* The dollar index was down from a five-month high, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies. Yields on benchmark US Treasuries were also down.

* On Wednesday, Biden announced his long-awaited $ 2 trillion construction plan, which includes $ 621 billion to rebuild infrastructure.

* Some investors see gold as a hedge against higher inflation that could follow stimulus measures, but higher Treasury yields dwarf some of the appeal of the non-interest bearing commodity.

* Among other precious metals, silver was stable at $ 24.38 an ounce, while platinum was down 0.4% at $ 1,182.06 and palladium was up 0.5% at $ 2,631.09.

(Report by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)