PRECIOUS METALS-Gold is trading unchanged due to the strength of the dollar, palladium is close to all-time high

By Sethuraman NR

(Reuters) – Gold prices were mostly unchanged on Wednesday, amid still smoldering expectations about higher interest rates supporting the dollar, while palladium traded near the all-time high it hit the previous day on shortage concerns of gold. supplies.

* Spot gold was unchanged at $ 1,778.80 an ounce at 1131 GMT, after falling about 0.8% in the previous session. Gold futures in the United States were also stable at $ 1,777.0 an ounce.

* “The dollar index is recovering from last week and has generally risen this week. These are the kinds of factors that put downward pressure on gold prices,” said Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at ThinkMarkets.

* The dollar index was around its highest level in two weeks when compared to peer currencies.

* US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that she saw no problems with excessive inflation, dismissing earlier comments that interest rates should be raised to prevent the economy from overheating.

* Higher interest rates reduce the attractiveness of gold as an asset by raising the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

* Among other precious metals, palladium added 0.4% to $ 2,996.21 an ounce, after hitting all-time highs of $ 3,017.18 an ounce the day before, amid fears of a supply tightening in the market.

* Meanwhile, silver fell 0.5% to $ 26.40 an ounce and platinum fell 1.1% to $ 1,223 an ounce.

(Report by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)