By Brijesh Patel May 1 (.) – Gold prices fell on a Friday with low trading volumes for the Labor Day holiday, amid optimism over plans to reopen economies that led investors to take profit, leaving the bullion on its way to its worst week in more than a month. * Spot gold fell 0.5% to $ 1,672.40 an ounce at 1011 GMT. The yellow metal is down more than 3% so far this week, its biggest weekly decline since mid-March. * Gold futures in the United States fell 0.7% to $ 1,681.90 an ounce. Most markets in Asia and Europe will be closed on Friday for the holiday. * “Investors are taking profits on the arrival of this weekend because many countries plan to reopen their economies, which is negative for gold in the short term,” said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp. * Gold is considered a safe asset during times of financial turmoil. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to release a plan next week for a gradual exit from the confines arranged by the pandemic. And half of the states in the United States will implement strategies to lift restrictions on restaurants, retail stores, and other businesses, hoping to revive commerce. * The pandemic, which devastated global growth, has infected more than 3.2 million people and killed 227,864 worldwide. * As for other precious metals, palladium lost 2% to $ 1,920.50 an ounce; while platinum fell 1.8% to $ 757.94 an ounce; and silver was down 1.2% at $ 14.84 per ounce. (Report by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)