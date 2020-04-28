By Brijesh Patel Apr 28 (.) – Gold prices fell for the third session in a row on Tuesday, as optimism about easing restrictions on the coronavirus pushed investors toward riskier assets, but fear of a recession worldwide limited bullion losses. * At 1059 GMT, spot gold was down 0.4% at $ 1,708.20 an ounce, after losing 1.4% in the session. Gold futures in the United States were down 0.1% at $ 1,722.20 an ounce. * “Gold has lost some shine due to the assumption that a relief from closings will lead to a V-shaped recovery, making it less necessary as a diversifier or hedge,” said Ole Hansen, an analyst at Saxo Bank. * From Italy to New Zealand, governments around the world began announcing the lifting of the restrictions, although the United Kingdom said it is still very dangerous to relax its stringent containment measures for fear of a second deadly outbreak. Also, more parts of the United States were planning to revive their businesses. * European stocks were hovering near two-week highs amid optimism from traders over news of confinement lifts, while a series of strong corporate earnings reports offset the decline in crude prices. * “Weak physical demand is currently offsetting all of gold’s positive appeal, so there is risk of a period of consolidation and perhaps even lower prices,” Hansen said. * “However, we generally believe that the reasons that have brought gold to these levels will not go away when the closings are eased,” he added. * In other precious metals, palladium gained 1%, at $ 1,944.39 an ounce; platinum rose 0.7% to $ 763.12; and silver lost 1.1%, at $ 15.11. (Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)