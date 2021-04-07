PRECIOUS METALS-Gold falls on expectations of economic recovery, Fed minutes on the radar

Bloomberg

Trade balance and wages; Fed Minutes: Chile Today

(Bloomberg) – US futures float and global equities hover near record highs as investors await details on the latest Fed meeting. 10-year Treasury yield stable. The Bloomberg Dollar Index rises after four days lower and emerging currencies are lower. Copper retreats amid signs of growth risks in China and other industrial countries. Congress yesterday approved to postpone the April elections to May 15 and 16. The Central Bank publishes trade balance data for March at 8:30 a.m. your website. The INE publishes wage figures for February at 9am. Coronavirus cases in the country rose by 5,164 to 1,037,780 and the number of deaths increased by 57 to 23,734. Regarding vaccines, 7,111,354 people have been inoculated. CLP rose 0.5% and closed at 717.20 / USD. The S&P Ipsa fell 0.2%; read here Inside Andes, other FX columns and Chile Renta Fija weekly newsletter. Listen to the Bloomberg Daybreak podcast in Spanish All events in local time At 7:10 am, this was the performance of the main indices: Treasury 10-year yield stable at 1.66% EUR + 0.1% vs USD at 1.1892 Contract copper asset -0.9% to $ 4.0785 WTI crude futures + 0.8% to $ 59.81 Bloomberg Commodities Index + 0.1% S & P 500 Stable Futures STOXX Europe 600 -0.1% Shanghai SE Composite -0.1% INTERNATIONAL: Brazil registered 4,195 daily deaths from covid-19 on Tuesday, raising the total since the pandemic began to 336,947 It is the second highest count worldwide, only behind the United States "If Brazil maintains the current rate, by April, the country will probably reach 5,000 deaths a day, "said Christovam Barcellos, researcher at FiocruzCoronavirus: The European Medicines Agency plans to give its evaluation of the safety of the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine after investigating cases of a blood clotting disorder in adults who received the injection. A study of the vaccine in children has been halted The UK began rolling out Moderna Inc.'s vaccine, beefing up Britain's immunization program amid concerns about the Astra injection and dose shortages this month Chile approves postponing elections from April to May Investments Construction prepares issuance of bonds in Chile BofA raises shares in Chile amid rapid implementation of vaccines BICE recommends actions over fixed income in April Vaccines will not boost Chile forever: Market Chat Consumer Confidence: current economic situation returns at September levels: Third IMF believes that Chile's GDP per capita will exceed the threshold of US $ 30,000 in five years: DFP TO BE PENDING: In Chile: 8:30 am: Trade balance mar .; its T. USD1,100m, previous USD1,516m9am: Nominal wages Feb .; without est. y / y, previous 4.2% In Chile this week: April 8, 8am: CPI Mar. International: 7am: US MBA mortgage applications April 2; no est., prior -2.2% 8:30 am: US trade balance Feb .; its T. -USD70,500m, previous -USD68,200m10: 30am: US crude inventories April 2; its T. -2m brls, previous -876,000 brls2pm: Fed publishes minutes Fed Agenda: 9am: Evans (Chicago) talks about the economic outlook 11am: Kaplan (Dallas) speaks at event12pm: Barkin (Richmond) talks about monetary policy and economics1pm: Daly (San Francisco) speaks on the US economy Relevant agendas: South AmericaUSA MexicoBrazilEurope COMMENT: Retail sales record strong weekly drops in March after increased sanitary restrictions, according to a report from the National Chamber of Commerce. with several communes in the country that also fell back, the first strong decrease occurs in week 10 "of the year" Then the second pronounced fall occurs in week 12 where many municipalities of the RM were in total quarantine and as of Saturday 27 entered the entire region to phase 1 "" The index also shows that the effect of the restrictions has been much stronger in specialized stores, especially those of clothing and footwear, than after recovery. to expect sales during February to slow down again "CLOSING: EXCHANGE RATE: CLP + 0.5% to 717.2 per dollar COUNTRY RISK: -0.1bps to 55.32 basis points CLP vs 2-year Chamber -1.5bps in 1, 43% UF vs 2-year Chamber + 0.5bps at -1.59% 2030 BTP rate -10bps to 3.36% 2026 BTU rate -9bps to -0.87% 2-year inflation breakvens -0.5bps a 3,059%