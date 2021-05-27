PRECIOUS METALS-Gold falls from $ 1,900 as investors await US data

By Arundhati Sarkar

(Reuters) – Gold fell below $ 1,900 on Thursday, pressured by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors focus on the release of economic data that could offer clues to inflation and monetary policy.

* At 1200 GMT, spot gold was down 0.2% at $ 1,893.60 an ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $ 1,912.50 on Wednesday.

* US gold futures were down 0.3% at $ 1,894.40.

* Given the strong movements experienced since the beginning of April, gold will now be vulnerable “to some elements of profit taking and we have Friday’s data on consumer spending in the United States, on which the market will be very focused,” said the independent analyst Ross Norman.

* Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury bonds rose, implying a higher opportunity cost of owning gold, while the dollar index was generally stable.

* In other precious metals, palladium was up 1.1% at $ 2,775.62 an ounce; silver was down 0.3% at $ 27.61; and platinum was 0.6% down at $ 1,184.50.

