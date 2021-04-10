PRECIOUS METALS-Gold falls due to rising US Treasury yields

By Shreyansi Singh

Apr 9 (Reuters) – Gold prices fell more than 1% on Friday, pressured by a recent advance in the dollar and US bond yields, but posted its first weekly gain in three weeks.

* Spot gold lost 0.7% to $ 1,744.07 an ounce, after hitting its highest level since March 1 of $ 1,748.45 an ounce on Thursday. On the week, bullion prices added 0.9%.

* US gold futures closed 0.8% lower at $ 1,744.8 an ounce.

* “Although in general the gold market is bullish in the short term, with expectations of a break of $ 1,760-1,765, caution about the new 10- and 30-year (Treasury) auctions and the IPC report for the week coming are supporting yields and limiting the advance of gold, “said Tai Wong, head of base and precious metal derivatives at BMO.

* “Yields are driving most markets at (right now), directly impacting the dollar and equities and all three impacting gold,” he added.

* The dollar and benchmark US debt returns rebounded from two-week lows, making gold less attractive.

* Producer prices in the United States rose more than expected in March, marking the largest annual increase in nine and a half years, in line with expectations of higher inflation as the economy reopens.

* “This type of potentially inflationary environment is generally viewed as favorable for gold,” said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

* In a potential boost to the appeal of gold as a safe haven, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday that the central bank is nowhere near reducing its economic support, warning that a rebound in cases of COVID-19 could slow the recovery.

* Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.8% to $ 25.23 an ounce; while platinum lost 2.1% to $ 1,203.69 an ounce. Palladium advanced 0.6% to $ 2,640.21 an ounce, although it posted its biggest weekly decline since the week to February 26.

