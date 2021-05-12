PRECIOUS METALS-Gold falls due to advance in bond and dollar yield before US inflation data

By Sethuraman NR

(Reuters) – Gold prices fell on Wednesday, en route to snapping a five-session winning streak, pressured by a dollar and higher U.S. Treasury yields ahead of the release of consumer price data in USA.

* At 1044 GMT, spot gold was down 0.1% at $ 1,834.46 an ounce, while spot gold futures were down 0.1% at 1,835.10.

* The consumer price report in the United States is expected to show a year-on-year rise of 3.6%.

* “If inflation comes out stronger, the fear of a faster-than-expected adjustment in Federal Reserve policy will increase. This could cause yields to increase the opportunity cost of holding gold,” said Fawad Razaqzada, analyst at ThinkMarkets market.

* “On the contrary, if the figures are weaker, we could see an advance of gold to 1,850 dollars, which is a key level of resistance where the 200-day moving average will also come into play,” he added.

* It is likely that an acceleration of inflation will put pressure on the Fed to advance its increases in interest rates and put pressure on the bullion, which does not accrue interest.

* Some investors see gold as a hedge against higher inflation that could follow stimulus measures, but higher bond yields have reduced the appeal of the gold metal this year. The return of the 10-year benchmark papers reached a peak of more than a week.

* In other precious metals, palladium was unchanged at $ 2,937.22 an ounce; silver was down 0.9% at $ 27.38; and platinum was up 0.1% at $ 1,236.57.

(Additional reporting by Arundhati Sarkar; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)