Precious metals and their extraterrestrial origin

Metals What gold, silver Y platinumAlthough esteemed as true treasures by human beings, they are nothing but dust. Yes, stardust that exploded or collided with each other before Earth was formed.

Earth was formed more than 4.5 billion years ago, and since then the amount of these precious metals has not changed on this planet.

It is completely correct to say that, for example, the amount of gold existing in times of dinosaurs or pharaohs is the same as it is now. It has only recirculated and changed owners.

It all started with a big bang

According to current astronomical calculations, the universe was formed more than 13,500 million years ago from an original nucleus, as George Lemaitre, a French Catholic physicist and priest, said, to whom the call is owed. big Bang Theory.

In that big bang, according to Leticia Carigi, a researcher at the Institute of Astronomy of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), hydrogen, helium and lithium, the first three elements of the periodic table, were formed; the rest of them are stellar in origin.

“The universe is almost 14 billion years old and when the Earth was formed, it was already about 9.5 billion years old. There had already been a merger of neutron stars and all that material was in our galaxy, in the area where our planet was formed, “says this scientist in an interview for Tec Review.

So, the Earth was formed from a cloud where those metals already existed, hence their extraterrestrial origin.

We must remember that gold, silver and platinum are chemical elements and not compounds such as copper oxide or alloys, such as bronze.

“All the chemical elements that we have on Earth originated outside of it. Our planet and the other planets do not produce any chemical elements, ”says Carigi.

State-of-the-art science corroborates it

These observations have been confirmed since this century thanks to LIGO (acronym for Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory) and Virgo, gravitational wave detectors located in the United States and Italy, respectively.

These are sophisticated interferometers, instruments that use the interference of light waves to measure wavelengths of light itself and in this way estimate what type of elements are found in certain regions of the universe.

“At the end of the 20th century it was thought that metals heavier than iron were formed in supernova explosions, but from what was detected in LIGO and Virgo, scientists have concluded that some of those metals like gold, silver and platinum were generated from collision of neutron stars”, He explains in an interview for Tec Review, Gerardo Martínez Avilés, Doctor of Astrophysics from the Nice Observatory in France.

Neutron stars, according to this scientist, are remnants resulting from the gravitational collapse of supergiant stars with masses greater than eight suns, after exhausting the fuel in their nucleus and exploding.

“They are called neutron stars because they are made of neutrons, not like almost everything else in the universe that is made of protons, neutrons, and electrons. It happens that gravity compresses electrons and protons and joins them together to convert them into neutrons, then everything is condensed like neutron stars ”, Martínez Avilés explains.

These unique stars are roughly the mass of two suns, but concentrated in an approximate radius of the island of Manhattan.

This is also equivalent to the entire mass of the Moon in the Azteca Stadium.

“If two of these are joined together, then they form a binary system of neutron stars, and the moment they collide, a kilonova occurs, an explosion more complex than a supernova,” says this astronomer.

In these kilonovas, many neutrons begin to collide with each other and form nuclei of heavier elements that, as they are unstable, decay and then some become gold, silver and platinum.

“It has been calculated that one of these explosions can create as much gold as 100 Earth masses. No stones or ingots are formed, but large clouds of atoms of this metal are formed. Similarly, around 50 silver land masses and more or less 500 platinum land masses are formed ”, this specialist talks.

Gale of cosmic proportions

It is claimed that the Sun and the Earth arose from a primordial cloud. In the center was the king star and in the surrounding disk the Earth, the other planets and the asteroids were formed.

“So in that cloud there were already the precious metals. In the past they had to be very close; if not, they weren’t here on Earth. However, they are currently detected outside our own galaxy ”, says Martínez.

These events can be imagined as huge gales of astronomical proportions; out of all that dust came everything, including humans, metals, and meteorites.

“The solar system formed right in those clouds, like the ones seen in the images from the Hubble telescope. There are meteorites with a composition very similar to that of the Sun or that of the Earth, known as chondrites, with which the formation of the solar system is dated to approximately 4,567 million years ”, he says. Karina Elizabeth Cervantes de la Cruz, professor of planetary chemistry, at the Faculty of Sciences, UNAM.

However, the cosmic gale is the direct source of the precious metals, not the meteorites. These only contribute a minimal part, as stated by Cervantes in an interview for Tec Review:

“Meteorites usually have between one and three grams of precious metals per ton. So in a 7.8-ton meteorite, there would only be about 21 grams of these elements ”, details this academic.

Poetry is also astronomy

The extraterrestrial processes of formation of precious metals and the rest of the chemical elements far exceed the parameters of terrestrial phenomena such as earthquakes or the eruption of volcanoes.

“These could seem very energetic to us, but in reality they do not compare with the amount of energy that is released in those cosmic phenomena,” he says. Miguel Angel Montoya Pérez, professor of geochemistry at the Faculty of Sciences, UNAM.

Thinking about these more than gigantic magnitudes has sensitized Montoya, who in an interview for Tec Review He shares that having studied for years the formation of precious metals and, in general, of chemical elements, has opened up a type of understanding that not reason, but only the heart understands.

“Carl Sagan already said it, that we are stardust, and this at first sounds poetic, but it is literal. Studying the origin of chemical elements has also been studying my own origin ”, he concludes.