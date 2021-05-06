Precious, Maribel Guardia looks radiant in fresh printed dress | INSTAGRAM

Dazzling as is his custom, the charismatic actress born in Costa Rica, Maribel Guardia, has done nothing but captivate her loyal audience on social networks in her latest publication shared on her official profile of Instagram.

It is a lovely photography where she appeared modeling and wearing an elegant patterned dress with which she highlighted the small centimeters that comprise her waist.

Showing her figure to the fullest, she also singer, posed demonstrating that age does not matter, if not the talent and passion with which the activities are carried out, to stand out everywhere, just as she has done since she began her artistic career In our country.

In addition to the fact that this iconic driver always stands out for her famous outfits, because whatever the occasion, it shows that her sense of fashion is one of the best among the outstanding figures in the artistic environment in Mexico.

Always shines radiant Y attractive, using tremendous heels or platforms, which outline her figure, give her height and of course, tone her already shapely legs, this is what her loyal audience applauds for wholesale and for this reason they fill her with praise and “I like” That was a great piece of entertainment.

And on this occasion, the beautiful televisa collaborator, decided to wear a comfortable and flirty long dress, in which she covered all her charms, however, she did not want to highlight her small waist, which is the envy of many beautiful women within the artistic medium.

“There is no key to happiness, the door is always open”, was the message that the renowned celebrity decided to place in his caption, where he can be seen as happy and with a beautiful smile that does not do more than to enamor his fervent public.

Just one hour after it was published, it managed to gather more than 10 thousand five hundred little hearts that have been increasing, and hundreds of comments that appreciate Maribel’s internal and external beauty, because in addition to giving us her beautiful postcards, she also gives us messages of encouragement, that helped us to cope with the current health situation.

Let’s not forget to mention that Julián Figueroa’s mother is one of the artists in the show in Mexico who has always used her networks to support any type of cause or social movement, as well as to show condolences when a tragic event is involved.

As he did recently, with the event yesterday, on the subway line that collapsed thanks to negligence, he pronounced very sad and sent strength to the families of those affected.