Infinite Loop is the daily podcast of Applesfera, issued from Monday to Friday at 7:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time), in which we talk about Apple and its competition seen through the prism of the Cupertino company. It is a podcast of about ten minutes long, presented by Javier Lacort and edited by Santi Araújo.

# 172: precautionary principle

This pandemic represents a golden opportunity to discover the precautionary principle, something that we can also apply in our use of technology. Particularly in the heat of some recent news.

# 173: A year later, Siri spies on us?

The Apple-hired worker who leaked the details of the Siri upgrade program has come out of anonymity to demand that regulators sanction Apple. Something that has brought back to the fore the question of whether Siri is spying on us. A couple of days after airing this episode, Apple bought Inductive, a machine learning-focused startup with all the ballots to be used to upgrade Siri without the need for human listening.

# 174: Third-party movies and series on Apple TV +

The upcoming arrival of ‘Greyhound’, a war movie by Tom Hanks, on Apple TV +, will mark the beginning of a change of course on the platform caused by the implications of the global pandemic.

# 175: Back to Instapaper

The lack of versatility and sorting options in Reading List, Apple’s native tool for saving articles and reading them later, has made me search again for third-party options to manage these delayed readings.

# 176: Off-topic: time management

A few comments about time management, its improvement as more projects and tasks have to be managed and undertaken, and the usual question and answer section every Friday by listeners.

