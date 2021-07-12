Precast reinforcement for line 12; propose metallic structure

MEXICO CITY.

A group of expert structural engineers proposes that the elevated viaduct of Line 12 be reinforced with a prefabricated metallic structure, which would be installed in just four months and without the need for major civil works.

A group of structural engineers headed by Andrés de Antonio Simancas designed the special solution for the Golden Line, called Vibration Eliminator Prefabricated Metallic Structural Reinforcement, which they have already presented to the authorities of Mexico City and have it in the patent process.

The idea is to reinforce columns and beams with a metal structure that has plastic shock absorbers known as silentblocks to minimize the vibrations generated by the constant passage of trains.

“This solution is prefabricated with great precision and assembles very quickly to the current infrastructure. This work can be done in four months ”, indicates the proposal to which this newspaper had access.

The metal pieces would be up to one inch thick, assembled on site, and attached with one-inch bolts, which are similar to those used to hold airplane wings. In addition, welding installed under careful quality control would be used.

Another piece is the Simancas Assembly, which eliminates positioning errors and reduces stresses on the structure.

“This structure is prefabricated and built indoors in an industrial facility, welded by certified welding officers with great quality control,” indicates the proposal.

It is also planned to place a metal armor around the columns to support the reinforcement of the beams.

The engineers have the MX / 2021/029332 file to obtain the patent.