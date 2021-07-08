Pre-season friendly match lineups

The Eagles of America will hold their second preparation match within the ‘Tour Águila’ in the United States towards the Opening tournament 2021 League MX against the Rojinegros del Atlas.

The Azulcrema team led by the Argentine coach Santiago Solari achieved the victory against Santos Laguna in the first friendly game for the start of the 2021-2022 season in Mexican soccer.

Read also: Liga MX: Christian Armas, ex Chivas, denies having been killed in a shooting

While the tapatío cadre of the strategist Diego Cocca He will have his first preparation commitment in the American Union after training in the first stage of his preseason in the pearl of Guadalajara.

ALIGNMENTS

AMERICA CLUB

27 Óscar Jiménez (P) 29 Miguel Layún 18 Bruno Valdéz 4 Sebastián Cáceres 26 Salvador Reyes 8 Álvaro Fidalgo 6 Fernando Madrigal 5 Pedro Aquino 28 Mauro Lainez 192 Luis Gutiérrez 9 Roger Martínez

ATLAS

1 J. Hernández (P) 2 M. Nervo 14 L. Reyes 13 G. Aguirre 15 D. Barbosa 18 J. Márquez 26 A. Rocha (C) 199 O. Herrera 33 J. Quiñones 20 J. Torres 9 J. Furch

Read also: La Liga: Rafa Márquez will not coach in Barcelona’s youth teams

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content