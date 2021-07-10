Pre-season friendly match lineups

The America club keep up with him ‘Aguilas Tour’ for the United States and this Saturday they will hold one of the most anticipated matches against Tigers, which represents the first duel of Miguel Herrera against the azulcrema box after his departure last winter.

Those led by Santiago Solari They come from winning their first two preseason games against Santos Laguna and Atlas; However, it has not left a good feeling for Opening 2021.

Also read: Club América vs Tigres: Miguel Herrera launches warning prior to the friendly vs Las Águilas

Club América lineup: Jiménez, Layún, Aguilera, Cáceres, Fuentes, Madrigal, Aquino, Fidalgo, Lainez, Viñas and Roger.

Also read: Ricardo La Volpe a Dorados? The Bigotón was present in the preseason of the Great Fish

For his part, Herrera tied in his first game with Tigres, which caused the ‘Piojo Out’ to become a trend in networks, since the majority did not like the team’s performance against Chivas. True to his custom, the ‘Piojo’ advanced the line-up at a press conference.

Tigers lineup: Nahuel Guzmán, Chuy Garza, Plata, Ayala, Venegas, David Ayala, Guido Pizarro, Vigón, Aquino, Fulgencio and Nico López.