Pre-season 2021, Real Madrid-Rayo: Draw in the second test behind closed doors with a goal from Isco

Real Madrid, still with notable absences, and Rayo equalized in a preparation match for both teams, which took place behind closed doors at the Madrid Sports City of Valdebebas, and where Carlo Ancelotti could only have seven players from his current first template. In the match, which ended with a one-goal draw, with goals from Isco from penalties and Víctor Chust in own goal, Ancelotti only had his first squad with Lunin, Nacho, Odriozola, Marcelo, Odegaard, Isco and Lucas, the rest being members of Castilla and the youth, including the tall young forward Juan Miguel Latasa, who played every minute, according to reports the club. And it is that, in addition to those absent yet to arrive at training, Jovic, Mariano and Rodrygo are with physical discomfort. The international defender Dani Carvajal, who maintains a specific recovery plan, was also not in the running. The Madrid team, who in the morning had worked more on the ball and tactics, reportedly found good feelings during the rehearsal, especially regarding verticality and depth, issues that Ancelotti wishes to instill in the team to a greater extent this season. .

Real Madrid will return to training this Tuesday, in a session that will begin to mark a week in which the incorporation of the players who have been to the European Championship is expected.