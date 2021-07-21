Pre-season 2021 | Barcelona returns to the scene: Ronald Koeman’s new challenges for this season

The Barça He starts his preseason with a friendly at the Johan Cruyff stadium in which he will face a team that they already beat last summer. The Nastic of Tarragona will be the rival of the team led by Ronald Koeman, which faces a new course with the challenge of correcting the mistakes made on 20/21.

With much of the first team still absent due to national commitments, the Dutchman will seek to find solutions to the problems suffered in his first year at the helm of the Blaugranas. Without the players who played Eurocup Y America Cup, Koeman has used the subsidiary to complete a call-up of 23 players in which the surprise is the return of Sergi Roberto after injury.

The doubts regarding the game system and the uncertainty about the squad due to the need to make the new faces fit in. Messi, are the challenges facing the FC Barcelona from the bench and the board. Regarding the coach, this will be the first touchstone to be shaping the schemes and what he wants his team to show on the pitch to fight again for all the titles.