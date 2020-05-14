In the face of the health emergency by COVID-19, the Ministry of Citizen Security and Protection (SSPC) evaluates the Pre-release of pregnant women and, above all, of prisoners belonging to the vulnerable population such as older adults, diabetics, hypertensive and other diseases.

The initiative is parallel to the amnesty approved by the Senate last month, said the head of the SSPC, Alfonso Durazo, at the head of a virtual working table with the National Security Council, in order to review the criminal incidence in the country and strengthen collaboration to deal with extortion and the health conditions implemented in prisons.

Last month, Senators generally gave the green light to the Amnesty Law, which provides for pardons for some 6,000 people.

The text of the project focuses on women who aborted, small drug traffickers, indigenous people who did not have translators during their judicial process or imprisoned for simple robberies without violence.

