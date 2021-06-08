Pre-production of the film began

After so much waiting, James Gunn finally confirmed that the pre-production of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 began.

Great news for those fans who are eager to see Guardians of the Galaxy 3. After so much waiting, considering that the script has been written for years, the film has finally entered its pre-production phase. This news was given by James Gunn himself, director of the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Through Twitter, the filmmaker revealed that he has already begun to do the storyboard for the third part of the saga.

“Kurt Russell calling Rocket a triangle-faced monkey is the biggest line in movie history and I won’t take any more questions just yet. Thank you, James Gunn, “said actor Alexander Vahos on Twitter. “It actually made me laugh every time Kurt said it, as did Rocket touching his face sadly afterward, wondering if it really was shaped like a triangle. As I’m drawing storyboards right now for Vol. 3, a tedious task, it’s okay to remember pleasant moments, “replied director James Gunn. At the moment, the scheduled date for the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is May 23, 2023. As expected, the film will once again have Chris Pratt and the rest of the team in the main cast.

What to expect from this installment

The truth is that very little information is known about Guardians of the Galaxy 3. A long time ago, there were several rumors that claimed that we would see Adam Warlock in this next Marvel movie. In addition, the information also emerged that the villain could be the creator of Rocket and that we could see back to Stakar Ogord / Starhawk from Sylvester Stallone, Martinex from Michael Rosenbaum and the rest of the original Guardians. Regarding Gamora, who we all saw the end she had in Avengers: Endgame, she will also be part of the film.

As James Gunn prepares for Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the director is eagerly awaiting the premiere of his DC Suicide Squad movie. This film stars Margot Robbie along with Viola Davis, Pete Davidson, Sylvester Stallone, John Cena, among others.