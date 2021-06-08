Pre-production of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3’ begins and James Gunn is already with the storyboard

The script for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ has been written for years, but the film has finally entered the pre-production phase. James Gunn has revealed in a tweet that he has already begun to make the storyboard of the third part of the saga.

It actually made me laugh every time Kurt said it, as did Rocket sadly touching his face afterwards, wondering if it really is shaped like a triangle. As I’m drawing storyboards right this moment for Vol 3, a tedious task, it’s good to be reminded of these enjoyable moments. https://t.co/OrhEWVSJtQ ? James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 7, 2021

“Kurt Russell calling Rocket a triangle-faced monkey is the biggest line in movie history and I won’t take any more questions just yet. Thank you, James Gunn,” actor Alexander Vahos said on Twitter. “It actually made me laugh every time Kurt said it, as did Rocket touching his face sadly afterward, wondering if it really was shaped like a triangle. As you are drawing storyboards right now for Vol. 3, a tedious task, it is okay to remember pleasant moments“, replied the director. The scheduled date for the premiere of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3’ is May 23, 2023 and will once again have Chris Pratt and company in the main cast.

The next from James Gunn

‘The Suicide Squad’ is the next James Gunn film starring Margot Robbie with Viola Davis, Pete Davidson, Sylvester Stallone or John Cena. The director has managed to circumvent the coronavirus to arrive on time to the scheduled date. The sequel to ‘Suicide Squad’ will hit theaters on August 6.