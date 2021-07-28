Pre-opening | Mixed futures in Europe

BUSINESS

Santander achieves a profit of 2,070 million euros in the second quarter due to lower provisions.

ACS improves its profits thanks to the recovery of traffic.

Ferrovial reduced losses by 46% in the first half due to the improvement compared to 2020.

Aena plans to invest 805.9 million euros in the network in Spain in 2021.

Indra increases its EBIT and cash flow targets by around 10% for 2021.

Red Eléctrica obtains EBITDA 1HEM 771.3 million euros.

Rovi raises its operating income forecast for 2021.

The British regulator extends the analysis of Cellnex’s operation with Hutchison.

Endesa estimates that an average customer will pay 135 euros more on the electricity bill in 2021.

The market expects Naturgy to raise investment to double digits in five years; Naturgy reorganizes and launches a ‘bad electric’ with nuclear and coal.

The digital bet and advertising boost PRISA’s income.

Apple said on Tuesday that a global semiconductor shortage, which has affected its ability to sell Macs and iPads, will begin to affect iPhone production and forecast a slowdown in revenue growth, pushing its shares down.

Quarterly revenue and profits for Alphabet, Google’s parent company, soared to record highs, it reported Tuesday, driven by increased ad spending as more consumers shopped online.

Microsoft posted its most profitable quarter on Tuesday, beating Wall Street’s expectations for revenue and profit, as declining personal computer sales stemming from a global semiconductor shortage was more than offset by growth in services in Cloud.

The London Court of Appeal took a turn Tuesday by agreeing to reopen a $ 7 billion lawsuit against Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP, reigniting a case involving a dam failure behind Brazil’s worst environmental disaster.

Read more

*DIARY*

RESULTS

– Naturgy publishes 2Q-2021 results before the market opens and presents them at a conference (09:30 am)

– Grupo Santander publishes 2Q-2021 results before the opening and presents them at a conference (1000h) and press conference (12: 00h)

– Unicaja Banco publishes Q2-2021 results and presents them at a conference (09:00 am)

– Aena publishes 2Q-2021 results

– REE publishes 2Q-2021 results

– Cie Automotive publishes 2Q-2021 results and presents them at a conference (3:30 p.m.)

– Meliá Hotels publishes 2Q-2021 results before market opening

– ACS presents 2Q-2021 results published the previous day

– Ebro Foods publishes 2Q-2021 results

– Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, FCC, publishes 2Q-2021 results before the market opens and presents them at a conference (09:00 a.m.)

– Laboratorios Rovi publishes 2Q-2021 results before market opening

– Euskaltel presents 2Q-2021 results published the day before in a conference (1:00 p.m.)

– Neinor Homes publishes 2Q-2021 results at market close and presents them the next day

– Vocento presents 2Q-2021 results published the day before in a conference (12: 00h)

BUSINESS

– Naturgy Energy Group presents a new Strategic Plan 2021-2025 approved the day before by the board of directors (12: 00h)

DIVIDENDS

– Tarjar Xairo Socimi distributes a single dividend payable for 2020 of 2,075 euros gross per share

EVENTS

– The Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, presents the Green Bonds Framework (10:30 am) â ????

CENTRAL BANKS

– The meeting of the Fed Open Market Committee ends.