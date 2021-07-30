Pre-opening in Europe | Futures down at the end of the month

BUSINESS

Caixabank registers a net loss of 605 million euros in the second quarter due to restructuring costs.

BBVA increases its net profit for the second quarter by 10.2% and resumes dividend policy; Rafael Salinas, new CFO of BBVA.

Cinven and Bain plan to launch Bolsa ITP in the next few years.

SEPI instructs PKF Attest and Grant Thornton to validate Abengoa’s rescue.

Siemens Gamesa registers a net loss of 314 million euros in the third quarter, expects revenues of around 10.2 billion euros.

Amadeus loses 23.6 million euros in the second quarter.

IAG notes that summer capacity will increase, but warns that uncertainty continues.

Merlin Properties increases the net profit in the first half of the year to 190.3 million euros.

Inmobiliaria Colonial registers a net profit of 162 million euros as of June.

PharmaMar’s profit fell 62% in the first half.

Société Générale cuts Red Eléctrica’s recommendation from “buy” to “hold” (.); Amancio Ortega, founder of Inditex, surpasses BlackRock as the main private investor in Red Eléctrica after reaching 5%.

Fluidra more than triples the net profit as of June to 174.2 million euros, it does not foresee distribution of reserves as a dividend.

Viscofan increases its profit by 11.8% as of June.

Endesa buys 900 MW in solar projects from the Andalusian group Prodiel.

Tecnicas Reunidas expects a slower execution rate than planned in the second quarter.

CAF returns to profits in June with 40.8 million euros (.); CAF maintains perspectives and confirms the fulfillment of objectives.

OHLA registers a profit of 75.4 mlns euros as of June, revenues fall due to lower construction activity.

Abertis is left without any of the contracts to keep the AP-7.

Inmobiliaria del Sur registers a net profit of 3 million euros in the first half.

Brookfield buys the Catalan hotel chain Selenta for 440 million.

Read more

Cepsa comes out of the red with 337 million euros in profits.

Volkswagen, Airbus and Royal Dutch Shell posted strong growth financial results on Thursday reflecting the widespread recovery from the pandemic among European companies.

AstraZeneca is exploring options for the future of its COVID-19 vaccine and hopes to have greater clarity on the matter by the end of 2021, a senior executive said Thursday, following a series of setbacks in his race to produce a vaccine for the world. .

UniCredit negotiates with the Italian Government to buy Monte dei Paschi.

Amazon.com said on Thursday that sales growth will slow in the coming quarters as customers venture further outside the home, a tepid start to CEO Andy Jassy’s tenure after 27 years with Jeff Bezos at the helm of the retailer.

ECONOMY AND POLITICS

The Bank of Japan could study the conditions to begin discussing a new strategy to reach its price target later this year, as the economy leaves the COVID-19 pandemic behind.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday urged local governments to pay for vaccination against COVID-19, and established new rules that require federal workers to have proof of vaccination or face periodic tests, an obligation to wear a mask and travel restriction.

*DIARY*

POLITICS

– The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, convenes the XXIV Conference of Presidents, which is held in an extraordinary manner in person in Salamanca.

DEBT AUCTIONS

– The Treasury announces the bonds and obligations of the following week.

RESULTS

– Siemens-Gamesa publishes 3Q-2021 results (April-June 2021) and presents them at a conference (09h)

– BBVA publishes 2Q-2021 results and presents them at a conference (09:30 am) and a press conference (12h)

– Caixabank publishes 2Q-2021 results and presents them to analysts at a conference (11:30 am) and a press conference (9:30 am)

– Viscofán presents 2Q-2021 results published the day before (9:30 a.m.)

– Acciona presents 2Q-2021 results published the previous day

– IAG presents 2Q-2021 results

– Amadeus presents 2Q-2021 results

– Obrascón Huarte Lain, OHL, presents 2Q-2021 results published the previous day (9:30 a.m.)

– Prosegur Cash presents 2Q-2021 results in conference (11:30 am)

– Fluidra publishes 2Q-2021 results before the market opens and presents them via webcast (11am)

– Merlin Properties Socimi presents 2Q-2021 results published the previous day (3pm)

DIVIDENDS

– Aedas Homes makes a single dividend payment in 2020 of 1,400 euros gross per share

– ISC Fresh Water Investment Socimi distributes interim dividend for 2021 of 0.286 euros gross per share

BANKING

– The Bank of Spain presents the advance of payments (May)

– The Ministry of Finance publishes the deficit minus municipalities (May)

*FINANCIAL MARKETS*

Asian stocks were down, and a gauge of regional equities was heading for its biggest monthly decline since the peak of lockdowns from the pandemic, while the dollar held near its one-month lows on expectations that the Federal Reserve continues to apply stimulus.

Oil prices were declining but were aiming to post strong gains for the week as demand grew faster than supply, while vaccinations cushioned the impact of the resurgence of coronavirus cases around the world.