Pre-opening | Futures trade higher in Europe after Nasdaq rally

BUSINESS*

Cellnex reaches 32% of subscription commitments for its capital increase after obtaining the support of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for 5.2% of the issue (Reuters)

Chilean regulator unconditionally approves purchase of electricity company CGE, a Naturgy subsidiary, by china State Grid (Reuters)

Spain grants a one-month extension to Duro Felguera to obtain 40 million public aid (Reuters)

MásMóvil formally presents the takeover of Euskaltel, subjecting the operation to the approval of the regulators of Spain and Serbia (Reuters); Euskaltel appoints a monitoring committee for the MásMóvil takeover bid (Reuters)

Repsol paralyzes the Puertollano distillation plants due to lack of demand (Cinco Días)

Aena reinforces Luton with a 65 million policy (Expansion); Aena seeks more size in Brazil with the auction of up to 22 airports (elEconomista.es)

Quabit and Neinor Homes shareholders give the go-ahead to their merger (Reuters)

Capital Energy postpones its IPO due to the low valuation of investors and negotiates credit to grow (Cinco Días)

Glovo faces its IPO after entering Luxor and Lugard Road (Expansion); Glovo raises 450 million, the largest financing round for a Spanish startup (Cinco Días)

Marcelino Fernández Verdes will cease to be CEO of ACS, although he will maintain his positions at Hochtief and Abertis and will continue to be in charge of investments (Reuters)

Investors were calculating the consequences of Archegos Capital’s bankruptcy on Wednesday, with Nomura and Credit Suisse shares losing a total of $ 9 billion as scrutiny of the mutual fund industry intensified (Reuters)

A consortium of investors led by state-owned CDP said on Wednesday it had approved an improved offer for Atlantia’s 88% stake in Autostrade per l’Italia (Reuters)

*ECONOMY AND POLITICS*

Factories in Asia increased production in March as a strong recovery in global demand helped manufacturers weather the setbacks of the pandemic, although rising costs are creating new challenges for companies in the region (Reuters)

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for broad use of government power to reshape the world’s largest economy and counter China’s rise, in a more than $ 2 trillion proposal that met with immediate Republican opposition (Reuters)

Chipmaker TSMC said it plans to invest $ 100 billion over the next three years to increase the capacity of its plants, days after Intel announced a $ 20 billion plan to expand its capacity (Reuters)

US industry is “significantly hurt” by imports of common alloy aluminum sheets from 16 countries that are sold in the US at a price below fair value and are subsidized by the states, according to the Federal Trade Commission (Reuters )

*DIARY*

DIVIDENDS

– Grupo Ortiz Properties Socimi distributes a dividend payable for 2021 of 0.033 euros gross per share.

*FINANCIAL MARKETS*

Financial spreadbetters predict that the London FTSE will open 11 points higher, at 6,725, that the Frankfurt DAX with 16 points more at 15,024 and that the CAC in Paris will open 2 points lower, at 6,065.

Stock markets rose after their weakest quarter in a year, while rising U.S. Treasury yields supported the dollar, with investors scrutinizing the details of a $ 2 trillion U.S. government spending plan and waiting for for employment data to be strong on Friday.

Crude prices rose, recovering part of the losses of the previous session, in the expectation that a meeting of OPEC and its allies will limit production due to the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in some regions.