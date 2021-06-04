Pre-Olympic without net – AS.com

Boxing has experienced perhaps the most bizarre qualification process for the Tokyo Games. First the IOC disqualified AIBA and took control of the tournament. They left everything for 2020 and the pandemic blew up the plans. The pre-Olympics of Africa and Asia / Oceania could be disputed. The one in America did not get there and the European began in London in March of last year and is resumed this Friday, and until Tuesday, in Paris. In addition, the pre-Olympic repechage has been abolished and for those places and those of the American continent a ranking has been created with the latest world and continental tournaments.

In that equation Spain is harmed, since it did not go to the last World Cup and plays without a net. Gabriel Escobar (52 kg) and José Quiles (56 kg) they already have their ticket to Tokyo insured. The first, 24 years old and current continental monarch, will seek to win the tournament from today, but eThe second will not be able to compete until the Japanese event due to an injury in a previous lawsuit. The goal is achieved, but they want more. Spain fails to classify more than two fighters from Barcelona 92, where eight Spaniards attended. Therefore, The objective is clear: they want to break that mark with Melisa González (60 kg), Miguel Cuadrado (75 kg), Gazi Jalidov (81 kg) and Enmanuel Reyes Pla (91 kg). In the Federation there is optimism and they hope, at least, to return with a couple more tickets for Tokyo. The four with options need two wins to qualify, but their situations are different.

Reyes Pla, which debuts this Saturday, is the one that has the hardest time, since needs to win yes or yes his next two fights, but he is also the most experienced (between Cuba and Spain he exceeds, at 28, 300 fights). González, Jalidov and Cuadrado, who debut this Friday, must win their first match and if they lose the second they would enter a play-out that he would give them the place if they win, but “that is not in their plans,” says Cuadrado. The 27-year-old from Valladolid arrives in a great moment of form and eager for revenge. Today he faces the Slovak Andrej Csemez, who snatched the bronze from him in the 2019 European Championship. “I have improved a lot and I will show it. If I fought my self from that tournament, I would get knocked out“, Add.

When do the Spanish compete in the pre-Olympic?

Gabriel Escobar (52 kg): Your goal is to win the tournament and thus have an advantage in the draw for the draw in Tokyo. He faces, this Friday, the Irish Brendan Irvine in the second session of the day (from 18:00).José Quiles (56 kg): With the insured ticket, he is not in Paris due to an injury that occurred in an Alannia Resorts League match.Melisa González (60 kg): He will debut in the tournament (he did not compete in London) this Friday against Hungarian wing Kata Pribojszki in the second shift of the day (from 18:00).Miguel Cuadrado (75 kg): He will also fight this Friday in the second shift of the day (from 18:00). It’s up to the Slovak Andrej Csemez.Gazi Jalidov (81 kg): It will be the first Spanish in the fray. Box this Thursday, but in his case he does it on the first shift of the day (from 4:00 p.m.). The Belgian Riad Nedam S. El Motor is measured.Enmanuel Reyes Pla (91 kg): You will have to wait to compete until Saturday. He will do it in the first session (from 14:00 against the Irishman Afanasev Kirill. If he manages to win, his pass to Tokyo will be played on Sunday from 18:00.