Pre-Olympic: United States team is busted in networks for its failure

The United State Selections failed in his attempt to go to the next Olympic Games when he fell to Honduras in the pre-Olympic, so several players from his so-called ‘golden generation’ will have to watch the summer joust from their television.

Much has been said about the players who are active in Europe; however, they will not have the opportunity to show themselves to the World. This could change the plans that the United States Federation had, as they did not plan to send the star draw to the Final Four and the gold Cup.

Of course, several national media questioned the combined stars and stripes, since there is a sector that has boasted in recent months that the Mexican team should pay attention to what the neighboring country is doing.

They may have the potential they want but the current reality of gringo football is this: they have not been able to qualify for the last three major tournaments, two Olympic Games and one World Cup. Dress it up however you want but there is no way to hide it. – Martín del Palacio Langer (@martindelp) March 29, 2021

The United States decided not to negotiate Reyna, Dest, Pulisic, McKennie, Adams … They are in friendlies with the older .. They paid dearly Failure and PAPER !!! – Alejandro de la Rosa (@adelarosa) March 29, 2021

On the other hand, another sector of the fans justified the failure, since they consider that they did not have several of their important players who gave their age, since they were playing two friendlies with the oldest.

Were these the American footballers who were going to win what ..? – Álvaro Morales (@AlvaritoMorales) March 29, 2021