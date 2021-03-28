Pre-Olympic: The United States will seek to win “whatever” against Honduras, said Jason Kreis

The Selection of the United States will seek to return to Olympic Games this Sunday, March 28, when he faces the Honduras national team in the semifinals of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic, in a duel that, according to their coach, they will seek to win “whatever it takes.”

At a press conference, Jason Kreis, DT of the United States Under-23, assured that they will seek to impose their style of play against the catrachos pays to win their ticket to Tokyo, although he accepted that what they are most interested in is returning to the Olympic Games, goal for which they will fight “with everything.”

“I hope it has been misunderstood, it is not that we believe in our style over results, we believe in a certain way of posing the games. If we do these two things correctly, if we play well we think we have a better chance of winning. “

Olympic Games Tokyo

The semifinals of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic are ready from the City of Guadalajara. To be played this Sunday: Mexico vs Canada

Honduras vs United States The winners qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games (2021). pic.twitter.com/3fefWeTkvZ – Alfredo Flores (@ AlfredoFM77) March 26, 2021

“From my point of view it is easy to do both but the focus is on winning and we will do it in any way to achieve it”

The last time the United States participated in an Olympic Games was in 2008, after falling behind in the 2012 and 2016 Pre-Olympic Games.

