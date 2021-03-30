Pre-Olympic: Sebastián Saucedo sends message after not winning the Olympic ticket with the United States

Football player Sebastian Saucedo of the Pumas of the UNAM in Liga MX, he came out to show his face after not being able to win the ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with the United States.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

Everything is already assimilated and it is something that breaks my heart, yesterday’s game unacceptable and a lack of respect for our shield, “was the message from Sebastián Saucedo.

The left winger of the United States Under-23 team spoke after falling in the semifinals of the Concacaf pre-Olympic tournament against Honduras 2-0, ensuring that the team’s performance was regrettable.

Lee: Mexican National Team would be seeded in Tokyo; these would be your possible rivals

THE SADNESS OF SEBASTIÁN SAUCEDO The footballer from Pumas expressed himself on social networks after the failure of the United States Under-23 in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic ❌ #CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/TH0Tdm0dl9 – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) March 30, 2021

Sebastián Saucedo went straight to his point by assuring that it is a lack of respect for the United States, since they came out as favorites in this match, staying again on the edge of the Olympic Games.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content