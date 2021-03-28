Pre-Olympic: Rafa Marquéz Lugo assures that the Tri Sub-23 has proven to be above all

The analyst Rafa Marquez Lugo of the chain Fox Sports MX, assures that he has seen Jaime Lozano’s Under-23 Mexican National Team, above the rest of the teams that participate in the Concacaf pre-Olympic.

I HAVE SEEN THE MEXICAN TEAM ONE STEP ABOVE ALL “, were the words of Rafa Marquéz Lugo.

The former Chivas and América footballer in the MX League, gave his point of view in the “Last Word” program, ensuring that the Mexico Under-23 team has shown quality and experience, being the best team in this tournament in Guadalajara. .

Rafael Márquez Lugo surrendered in front of the team that coach Jaime Lozano put together, to go in search of one of the two tickets for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and where he will be measured against Canada to achieve his goal.

