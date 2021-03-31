Pre-Olympic: ‘Negro’ Santos destroys TUDN for the transmission of the game Mexico vs Honduras

The Mexican National Team seeks to conquer the title of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament by facing the Honduras national team in the grand finale of the contest, held in the Akron Stadium.

TUDN television has led the way of the Mexican national team led by the coach Jaime ‘Jimmy’ Lozano during the Concacaf competition that took place in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Antonio Carlos ‘Negro’ Santos, the former soccer player of the Eagles of America, He has returned to do his thing on social networks, sending a forceful message to the Chapultepec television station for the transmission of the game.

When they go to be professionals in the transmissions ♂️ ♂️ they are more cheerleaders than analysts and storytellers ♂️ ♂️ ♂️ @ TUDNMEX – Carlos Santos (@ negrosantos13) March 31, 2021

“When they go to be broadcast professionals they are more cheerleaders than analysts and storytellers @TUDNMEX,” he wrote.

The Mexican National Team wants to close with a perfect step of five wins in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament against its counterpart from Honduras, in the game for the title of the contest.

