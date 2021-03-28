Pre-Olympic: Jaime Lozano asks the fans to avoid the forbidden cry in their duel against Canada

Coach Jaime lozano of the Mexican Sub-23 National Team, asked the Tri fans to avoid launching the cry forbidden by the FIFA, when they face Canada in the semifinals of Concacaf pre-Olympic.

The message is that we have respect in the stadium, we had already eradicated the cry, now we have to start over. The last game the fans behaved wonderfully, let’s hope they continue like this so they don’t sanction us, “said Jaime Lozano.

The Mexican coach spoke at a press conference prior to the semifinals, where he asked the fans to come to the Jalisco stadium this Sunday to support Mexico, not to make the homophobic cry that he has repeated for years.

In this profession I don’t think much in the long term, everything is immediate. Only Canada is in my head, if we get a good result there will be better opportunities for me, “said Jaime Lozano.

Jaime Lozano was clear in his message to the fans, as he reminded them that doing so could bring sanctions from FIFA for the Mexican Federation, in addition to the fines that have already been received previously.

