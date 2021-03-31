Pre-Olympic: Fans troll the Honduran goalkeeper for his resemblance to Andrés Ibargüen

The Honduras national team he fell on penalties in the final of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic against the Mexican National Team, in a duel where a rather curious detail was presented with the goalkeeper of the Catracho team.

Through social networks, the fans turned Andrés Ibargüen, Santos Laguna forward, into a trend because of his enormous resemblance to Alex Güity, goalkeeper for the Honduras U23 team.

Even during the transmission of the final through the TUDN chain, the commentators pointed out the great resemblance between the Honduran goalkeeper and the Colombian forward, even in the haircut.

In addition to this trolling, Alex Güity won the recognition as the best goalkeeper of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic, by winning the Golden Glove of the tournament over Sebastián Jurado.

JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJA if the goalkeeper of Honduras is just like Ibarguen. XD – JobLopez (@ JobLopez15) March 31, 2021

Malvado Ibarguen, the weapon is even the Honduran goalkeeper. – Sam (@ samuel_montero1) March 31, 2021

What’s up with Ibarguen, the Honduras goalkeeper, who doesn’t play with Santos? – Mario Rodriguez (@ marioloyola73) March 31, 2021

The Honduran ibarguen is going to stop us those penalties and it was worth gaver – ♛ ♕ (@ Andres_10800) March 31, 2021

That Ibarguen does not allow himself to score a goal – Fbby De Viñas De ☀️ARI (@Fhabyola) March 31, 2021

Ibarguen finally realized that he is not useful as a player, he became a naturalized Honduran and became a goalkeeper. # Respect – Totopo (@ T0T0P0007) March 31, 2021

