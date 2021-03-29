Pre-Olympic: David Faitelson destroys the United States National Team after his failure

The United States National Team have consummated a new failure in their history, falling by a score of 2-1 to the Honduras national team and be left without the possibility of participating in the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

The Stars and Stripes team adds their second absences to a world-wide competition, after they were eliminated in the tie towards the Russia World Cup 2018 .

Faced with this situation, David faitelson, the commentator and critic of ESPN, He sent a strong message to the United States National Team by consummating a new failure in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic.

Incredible the American failure in the Olympic qualifier. A lot of football in the future, but … what about the present?

They did not go to the last World Cup and they will not be in the next Olympics.

Inadmissible. – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) March 29, 2021

The Honduras National Team became the first representative of the Concacaf to secure its place in the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games and will face the Mexican National Team in the grand final of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Tournament.

