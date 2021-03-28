Pre-Olympic: Álvaro Morales assures that Sebastián Córdova will take the Tri Sub-23 to the Olympic Games

The sports writer Alvaro Morales of the chain ESPN, assured that the soccer player Sebastián Córdova of America club will take care of the Mexican National Team U23 to the olympic games.

I have absolutely no doubt that Sebastián Córdova is going to take the tricolor team to the Olympic Games, “was the message from Álvaro Morales.

The controversial chronicler spoke on the SportsCenter program about the Mexican Pre-Olympic team, where he assured that Sebastián Córdova would carry the Tri Sub-23 until the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“I have no doubt that Córdova is going to lead the tricolor team to the Olympics.” @ AlvaritoMorales assures that the Americanist has raised the level of his teammates in the ‘Tri’ Pre-Olympic https: //t.co/HP2tpt3tif – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) March 28, 2021

Morales has been characterized as a strong critic for the Chivas players, so he was in a loss of opportunity and assured that the América footballer is guiding us in the Jaime Lozano team.

