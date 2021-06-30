Pre-nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards Mexico | Instagram

On this occasion we will let you know the list of the pre-nominated to the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2021, so keep reading to find out if your favorite artist will be in the next edition of these awards.

Recently Nickelodeon confirmed the annual delivery of the Kids Choice Awards Mexico and also released the list of all the pre-nominees this year.

It may interest you: iCarly returns to the screens and there is already a release date

That’s right, the list of the pre-nominees came to light and the fans will decide who stays and who goes, since users must choose with their vote the 4 finalists nominated in each of the 20 categories that the Kids Choice Awards offered annually.

Some days ago, Nickelodeon Latin America announced through its social networks that the voting would begin this Monday, so the fans prepared and learned how they can vote for their favorite artists to take them to the last step.

It should be noted that the voting will last 3 weeks, starting on June 28 until July 26, and these can be done through the official website of the Kids Choice Awards Mexico, as well as another simple option where users can vote through Instagram on the @NickelodeonLA account using the pre-nominee’s hashtag including #KCAMexico.

While on Twitter you must do the same steps as on Instagram, but in this social network you can use it in each tweet, comment, retweet or response.

1

Couple of the year

-Darian Rojas & Jashlem (#DarianRojasYJashlem)

-Yolo & Mariana Ávila (#Yoloriana)

-Eddy Skabeche & Xio (#EddySkabecheYXio)

-Riccardo Frascari & Ángela (#RiccardoFrascariYAngela) Rincón (#RiccardoFrascariYAngelaRincon)

-Macabeso & Juanpa Zurita (#MacabesoYJuanpaZurita)

-Evaluna & Camilo (#EvalunaYCamilo)

-Street & Poché (#CalleYPoche)

-Guaynaa & Lele Pons (#GuaynaaYLelePons)

two

FASHION ICON

-Darian Rojas (#DarianRojas)

-Fer Altuzar (#FerAltuzar)

-Pam Allier (#PamAllier)

-Pautips (#PauTips)

-Eloisa Os (#EloisaOs)

-Joaquin Bondoni (#JoaquinBondoni)

-Joel Pimentel (#JoelPimentel)

-Loreto Peralta (#LoretoPeralta)

3

YOUTUBER + COOL

-Yolo Adventures (#YoloAventuras)

-My Cupcakes (#MisPastelitos)

-Fede Vigevani (#FedeVigevani)

-Lara Campos (#LaraCampos)

-TV Ana Emilia (#TVAnaEmilia)

-Alan x el Mundo (#AlanXElMundo)

-SKabeche (#SKabeche)

-MissaSinfonia (#MissaSinfonia)

4

MASTER FANDOM

-ARMY, BTS (#ARMY)

-Clubers, Club 57 (#Clubers)

-Kallystas, Kally’s Mashup (#Kallystas)

-Swifties, Taylor Swift (#Swifties)

-The Tribe, Camilo (#LaTribu)

-Adventurers, Yolo Aventuras (#Aventureros)

-Polinesios, Los Polinesios (#Polinesios)

-CNCOwners, CNCO (#CNCOwners)

5

INSTAPETS

-SK Pets de Skabeche (#SKPetsDeSkabeche)

-Pets de Polinesios (#PetsDePolinesios)

-Pets de los Ponch (#PetsDeLosPonch)

-HeyNuska de Bala (#HeyNuskaDeBala)

-Paris G by Mario Ruiz (#ParisGDeMarioRuiz)

-Yugi Mateo by Darian Rojas (#YugiMateoDeDarianRojas)

-Pets de los Rulés (#PetsDeLosRules)

-Octavio de Kenya and Eloisa Os (#OctavioDeKeniaYEloisaOs)

6

VIRAL OF THE YEAR

-Baby Yoda (#BabyYoda)

-Among Us (#AmongUs)

-Bárbara de Regil – Smile (#BarbaraDeRegilSonrie)

-Big Dog vs. Small Dog

-Accelerating WhatsApp audios (#AcelerandoAudiosDeWhatsapp)

-Leo DiCaprio memes (#LeoDiCaprioMemes)

-2020 vs 2021 (# 2020vs2021

-Khaby Lame: The anti lifehacks boy (#KhabyLameElChicoAntiLifehacks)

7

GAMER MVP

-El Rubius (#ElRubius)

-AuronPlay (#AuronPlay)

-TheGrefg (#TheGrefg)

-Eddy Skabeche (#EddySkabeche)

-Fernanfloo (#Fernanfloo)

-Kun Agüero (#KunAguero)

-TheDonato (#TheDonato)

-RaptorGamer (#RaptorGamer)

8

K-POP PUMP

-Rose (#Rose)

-Blackpink (#Blackpink)

-BTS (#BTS)

-IU (#IU)

-TXT (#TXT)

-Seventeen (#Seventeen)

-Twice (#Twice)

– (G) I-DLE (#GIDLE)

9

CREATOR / A + TOP

-El Rufas (#ElRufas)

-Lesslie Polynesia (#LessliePolinesia)

-Kenia Os (#KeniaOs)

-Shaula Ponce (#ShaulaPonce)

-Luann Diez (#LuannDiez)

-Karol Sevilla (#KarolSevilla)

-Johann Vera (#JohannVera)

-Piculincito (#Piculincito)

10

CREATOR #PARATI

-Fefi Oliveira (#FefiOliveiraParaTi)

-Xime Ponch (#XimePonchParaTi)

-Estefi Merelles (#EstefiMerellesParaTi)

-Paco de Miguel (#PacoDeMiguelParaTi)

-Jerry Castler (#JerryCastlerParaTi)

-Dome Lipa (#DomeLipaParaTi)

-Darian Rojas (#DarianRojasParaTi)

-Ralf (#RalfParaTi)

eleven

NEW IDOL

-Mia Salinas (#MiaSalinas)

-Gael Gamboa (#GaelGamboa)

-Jimena Jiménez (#JimenaJimenez)

-César Pantoja (#CesarPantoja)

-Josué Benjamin (#JosueBenjamin)

-Martina Lavignasse (#MartinaLavignasse)

-Francisca Aronsson (#FranciscaAronsson)

-Busheado (#Busheado)

12

FAVORITE ACTOR

-Riccardo Frascari, Club 57 (#RiccardoFrascari)

-Santiago Achaga, Club 57 (#SantiagoAchaga)

-Sebastián Silva, Club 57 (#SebastianSilva)

-Emilio Osorio, what happens to my family? (#EmilioOsorio)

-Diego Escalona, ​​Loli’s luck (#DiegoEscalona)

-Javier Ponce, Mother there are only two (#JavierPonce)

-Julio Peña, Bia: A world turned upside down (# JulioPeña)

-Guido Messina, Bia: A world upside down (#GuidoMessina)

13

FAVORITE ACTRESS

-Paulina Matos, what happens to my family? (#PaulinaMatos)

-Evaluna Montaner de Echeverry, Club 57 (#EvalunaMontaner)

-Fefi Oliveira, Club 57 (#FefiOliveira)

-Carolina Mestrovic, Club 57 (#CarolinaMestrovic)

-Isi Vives, If They Let Us (#IsiVives)

-Macarena García, 100 days to fall in love (#MacarenaGarcia)

-Paulina Goto, Mother there are only two (#PaulinaGoto)

-Giulia Guerrini, Bia: A world turned upside down (#GiuliaGuerrini)

14

FAVORITE SHOW

-What’s wrong with my family? Televisa (#QueLePasaAmiFamilia)

-Club 57, Nickelodeon (# Club57)

-Mother there are only two, Netflix (#MadreSoloHayDos)

-100 days to fall in love, Netflix / Telemundo (# 100DiasParaEnamorarnos)

-Designing your love, Televisa (# DiseñandoTuAmor)

-Bia: A world turned upside down, Disney + (#BiaUnMundoAlReves)

-Loli’s luck, Telemundo (#LaSuerteDeLoli)

-The Internship: Las Cumbres, Amazon Prime Video (#ElInternadoLasColuciones)

fifteen

FAVORITE NICK SHOW

-Side Hustle (#SideHustleNick)

-Spongebob (#SpongebobNick)

-Club 57 (# Club57Nick)

-The Loud House (#TheLoudHouseNick)

-The Casagrande (#LosCasagrandeNick)

-Danger Force (#DangerForceNick)

-It’s Pony (#EsPonyNick)

-The Astronauts (#TheAstronautsNick)

16

FAVORITE CARTOON

-The Loud House, Nickelodeon (#TheLoudHouse)

-Los Casagrande, Nickelodeon (#LosCasagrande)

-Kamp Koral, Paramount Plus (#KampKoral)

-Duck Adventures, Disney (#Duck Adventures)

-Víctor and Valentino, Cartoon Network (#VictorYValentino)

-Spongebob, Nickelodeon (#Spongebob)

-Los Necinos Green, Cartoon Network (#LosVecinosGreen)

-The Owl House, Disney (#LaCasaBuho)

17

TOP LATINO ARTIST

-Danna Paola (#DannaPaola)

-Camilo (#Camilo)

-Sebastián Yatra (#SebastianYatra)

-J Balvin (#JBalvin)

-CNCO (#CNCO)

-Rauw Alejandro (#RauwAlejandro)

-Karol G (#KarolG)

-Morat (#Morat)

18

NEW @ ARTIST

-Susana Cala (#SusanaCala)

-Humbe (#Humbe)

-Leon Leiden (#LeonLeiden)

-Ramón Vega (#RamonVega)

-Nicole Gatti (#NicoleGatti)

-Menny Flores (#MennyFlores)

-Mati Gómez (#MatiGomez)

-Bruses (#Bruses)

19

WORLD TOPIC

– “Dance with me”, Selena Gomez and Rauw Alejandro (#BailaConmigo)

– “Good 4 u”, Olivia Rodrigo (# Good4U)

– “Levitating”, Dua Lipa (#Levitating)

– “Golden”, Harry Styles (#Golden)

– “Butter”, BTS (#Butter)

– “Peaches”, Justin Bieber (#Peaches)

– “Save your tears”, The Weeknd (#SaveYourTears)

– “Leave the door open”, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) (#LeaveTheDoorOpen)

twenty

ROLA + STICKY

– “So beautiful”, 21st floor (#Tanbonita)

– “Couple of the Year”, Sebastián Yatra and Myke Towers (# ParejaDelAño)

– “Shut up,” Danna Paola (#CallaTu)

– “Telepathy”, Kali Uchis (#Telepathy)

– “All of you”, Rauw Alejandro (#TodoDeTi)

– “Fiel”, Wisin, Jhay Cortez and Los Legendarios (#Fiel)

– “Expensive clothes”, Camilo (#RopaCara)

– “Fresh”, Mau and Ricky (#Fresh)