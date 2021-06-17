Pre-installed iPhone apps may disappear

Apple is under enormous pressure in the face of what may mean changing the way it handles the lucrative business of its digital app store, App Store, its relationship with developers and also the very connection it maintains with iPhone apps.

Epic Games has opened fire with a lawsuit whose ruling may have far-reaching consequences for the entire technology industry, but it has also created a domino effect that has increased scrutiny on Apple’s strategy with its applications, key to the success of the sale of iPhones and the backbone of his multi-million dollar mobility business.

Apps for iPhone, removed from pre-installation?

A set of bills to be debated in the US Congress could totally change the management of iPhone apps, as it would not only allow users to completely remove preloaded source applications, but also prohibit Apple from pre-installing them. first.

Pre-installed apps have always been a talking point, especially in the mobile ecosystem. In Windows 10 it has its own thing (which is not little), but in Android it reaches the degree of nonsense and generally the Bloatware runs at ease occupying resources and penalizing the user experience.

In iOS the matter is not so serious and takes on a different character, in which Apple is accused of monopolizing the market for applications by placing its own by default on the devices it sells. In anti-competitive terms this means that new iPhone owners are less likely to try alternatives to Apple apps.

As creator of hardware and software, Apple has the advantage of being able to decide which applications are pre-installed on each and every device that it puts on sale.

That is what a set of antitrust bills that will be debated in the US legislature is trying to avoid. One of them would prevent Apple from blocking the uninstallation of any preloaded applications installed on the devices. That said, it must be remembered that Apple allows removing applications from iOS 12, although the connections between them is a pending issue. You can delete one that does not interest you, but it would cause a malfunction or block in others.

Another of the current bills is more radical and directly would prevent Apple from pre-installing apps As long as they have third-party alternatives in the App Store.

In the European Union, Apple is also waging another battle with iPhone apps as a backdrop. It is a proposal for the Digital Markets Law or DMA that would force Apple to allow the Side downloading or installing apps outside of the App Store. Like a Jailbreak, but official, which would open the iOS ecosystem to a way of working like Android.

Apple is unsurprisingly disagreeing and has pulled out all the artillery against legislation that would change the playing field. In response, Apple’s chief privacy engineer, Erik Neuenschwander, said that this legislation “Threatens to destroy the iPhone as you know it” by requiring changes that “would undermine the privacy, security and performance” of the terminals.

We will see how the legal battle with Epic Games ends and if the new legislation that is in place forces Apple to substantially change the way its app store works, the most profitable on the planet and a great feedback from the sale of devices from the Cupertino firm. Apple plays it.

In recent years, complaints and lawsuits against the App Store have accumulated and recently the Russian government through the federal competition body imposed a fine of 906.3 million rubles (10 million euros) on Apple for violating antitrust legislation , following the lawsuit of Kaspersky Lab JSC for “abusing its dominant position in the distribution of mobile applications through a series of actions that gives it a competitive advantage of its own products and at the same time worse distribution conditions for rival products”.