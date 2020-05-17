Five months before the municipal elections, three uncertainties surround the campaigns for mayor. There are still doubts as to whether the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) will keep the voting date for October 4, whether or not the Electoral Fund will be destined to fight the pandemic of the new coronavirus and how the campaign will be in the midst of isolation rules Social. Politicians and professionals working with political parties estimate that they will have to deal with a shorter campaign without physical contact, as well as being more dependent on TV.

Social networks should not have the same role as in the 2018 elections, according to researcher Renato Meirelles, founder of Data Popular and today owner of the Lokomotiva Institute. He notes that eight out of ten Brazilians say that their mobile data franchise does not last the entire month.

Meirelles points to the increased use of TV and radio as an information tool. “The internet serves to shield the fixed electorate, that is, the floor it has”, said the researcher. “TV will play an important role in defusing fake news.” Other experts heard by the Estadão expressed similar views.

With the prediction of a lightning campaign and without the traditional electoral events, pre-candidates with longer TV time should have an advantage. The parties have avoided closing contracts, as they do not know if the money will come. In São Paulo, Mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB), a candidate for reelection, is one of the few who have already hired an electoral lawyer, and the work is proceeding at a slow pace, compared to what would be expected without the covid-19.

Financing

Advertisers heard by the report say that, under normal conditions, this would be the time to conduct research, hold events to publicize party support and set up communication and marketing teams. “The campaigns would already know they are going to play,” said publicist Nelson Biondi. Responsible for several tucana campaigns and ex-governor Paulo Maluf, he decided to stay out this year. “This market was already bad and it got worse.”

One of the main uncertainties is in relation to money. While the portions of the Party Fund continue to be transferred to the subtitles by the TSE, the Electoral Fund is a unique sum, with release scheduled for mid-June – just the time that epidemiologists point to as the possible peak of the pandemic in Brazil.

In the surroundings of Bruno Covas, ways of holding the July convention are already being discussed virtually. The challenge is to find a technical solution that respects the secret vote and has a network of 1,000 delegates. “Our concern and commitment is so that everything can be done over the internet,” said César Gontijo, who is part of the PSDB’s national executive.

The mayor’s team is focused on maintaining the electoral calendar. Most opponents heard by the Estadão does not oppose to postpone the election, as long as it still occurs this year and does not result in an extension of the mandates of those who are mayors or councilors today.

This possibility is admitted by former governor Márcio França (PSB), by federal deputies Joice Hasselmann (PSL) and Orlando Silva (PC do B), by state deputy Arthur do Val (known as Mamãe Falei, from Patriotas) and by former Minister Andrea Matarazzo (PSD), all pre-candidates. PSOL, which will launch a ticket with Guilherme Boulos and Luiza Erundina, also said that it is not against the postponement in these terms.

Novo’s pre-candidate, Filipe Sabará, said he still doesn’t see the need to talk about postponement, but added that he will evaluate the issue in the coming weeks.

The PT is against discussing the postponement, at least at this moment. The report contacted pre-candidate Marta Suplicy (SD), but received no response.

“The elections can be postponed if the climate is the same as it is now. It would be impossible to produce a peaceful election with this pandemic. If it is in December, we will have two months to avoid problems”, pondered France.

“The decision to extend the elections or not is like the decision for social isolation, it has to be defined by doctors”, defended Andrea Matarazzo. “I practically suspended the pre-campaign and put a focus on combating the pandemic,” said pre-candidate Orlando Silva, who is a federal deputy and one of the authors of the emergency minimum income bill.

“Delay pre-campaign hiring as, normally, you would start hiring in June, to prepare data collection,” stated França, about the uncertainty regarding the Electoral Fund.

“All efforts have to be directed towards combating the covid. But there is a lot of noise around the Fund, whose value would not mean great results (to deal with the pandemic)”, argued Joice Hasselmann. “The Electoral Fund would not (help) and still leave the question of how the election will be funded, because the cost of democracy exists,” he concluded.

Postponement

PT informed that it does not consider it appropriate to debate the postponement of municipal elections. According to the president of the municipal directory, Laércio Ribeiro, many party leaders believe that, as there are still months before the population can go to the polls, it is not the case to talk about postponing the disputes. This Saturday, 16, the legend chose Jilmar Tatto as his pre-candidate for the City of São Paulo. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

