Pre birthday rhythm! Galilea Montijo dances happily in pajamas | Instagram

The presenter Galilea Montijo is happy and for a sample he shared a fun video in which he appears dancing as part of a morning routine, with pajamas and a drink in hand, the “tapatia” would celebrate as his next birthday, this next June 5 and will surely be very spoiled.

Galilea Montijo She shared a few hours ago one of her routines with which she wakes up very active, a dance in which she seemed to do some push-ups while holding a jug and a bottle in her hands, ready to toast.

My pre-birthday morning exercise # Leave her !!!! #exerciseprecumpleañero # agüitadejamaica … Montijo Torres wrote in the publication that accompanied his most recent video on Instagram.

The famous “Today’s driver“She appeared dressed in a pajama set that consisted of pants and a blouse that also wore open, thus showing some of her charms.

It may interest you. Did Laura Bozzo cause departure from Galilea Montijo in Hoy?

A short black top protruded below the garment which showed her marked abdomen, thus verifying the discipline that the Televisa member has regarding exercise.

“Gali” also wears glasses and a flower headband on her head which has the colors that stand out the most from her sleeping piece, pink and blue.

While the recording was going on, the television actress, remembered for novels like “The Hidden Truth”, “The Biggest Prize”, “Loving you is my sin”, to name a few, performed some dance movements that stole more than a smile from her faithful followers.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Immediately, some figures of the show and companions of Martha Galilea did not take long to react to the publication which added 42. 884 Like

Among them was Consuelo Duval who reacted to the soap opera actress and reality TV host.

To celebrate with agüita de jamaica

Happy birthday beautiful, may life only fill you with Blessings always, wrote @lorenaherreraoficial

Thatooo … Happy Birthday, Laura Bozzo commented.

You may be interested in Queens !, Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo show in Hoy

Happy birthday, beautiful, said the singer Ana Bárbara

Congratulations and that you celebrate your birthday all year, some of their fans dedicated messages.

Galilea Montijo, who has also headed the covers of the men’s magazine “H Hombres”, is preparing for the great celebrations that he will surely preside over for his 48th anniversary.

A very special one that will surely come from Hoy’s production and his morning companions, Andrea Legarreta, Raúl el “Negro” Araiza, Andrea Escalona, ​​Arath de la Torre, Paul Stanley and Marisol González.

For now, the signs of affection have come from some members of the morning team and it was Galilea Montijo herself who shared a photo from her Instagram account.

In the snapshot, he appears with Hoy’s producer and one of his stylists who posed next to the charismatic figure on the small screen, some letters of “happy birthday” hanging at the head of the postcard.

The celebrations of my birthday begin, I love you … Thank you for my surprise @andy___rodriguez @aldorendon @ bernardojavier6 @la_hija_de_pupito … Thank you for so many laughs

The presenter of “Pequeños Gigantes” who dances very happily in the video, is one of the most popular faces of the broadcast with more than 13 years making up the cast of conductors, she will be wearing long tablecloths and will surely wear her best outfits.

The businesswoman and ambassador of “Latingal boutique”, a clothing line from which she constantly models the most beautiful outfits and accessories in each of the broadcasts.

It may interest you With the ex’s friend !, Today’s driver finds love

The wife of the politician and businessman Fernando Reina is shown as a very audacious woman who is not afraid to wear the latest trend pieces with which her attractiveness and charms stand out.