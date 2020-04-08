Ángel Ávila called on the federal government to make a tripartite effort between the government, employers and workers, because “only then will we get ahead.”

The Democratic Revolution Party (PRD) supported the proposal for economic reactivation made by the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), as well as the installation of the Permanent Economic Council to promote a emerging economic plan to face the crisis caused by the Covid-19.

The national leader of the PRD, Ángel Ávila Romero, said in a statement the urgency of working together to reduce the negative impact on the economy, since according to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) a Drop in Gross Domestic Product -3.9 and 0.1 percent for this year.

In this sense, Ávila Romero called on the federal government to make a tripartite effort between the government, employers and workers because “only in this way will we get ahead of this economic and health crisis.”

. @lopezobrador_ He said that there were 400,000 million pesos in savings, his government is hanging entrepreneurs instead of providing the conditions for them to create jobs; as things are going wrong he uses public resources to distract attention and weaken the opposition 1/4 – Angel Avila (@AngelAvilaPRD) April 8, 2020

The CCE proposal points out a series of actions to support micro, small and medium-sized companies, ranging from private economic support to boost suppliers, adopt a company and grant extraordinary resources, advance purchases and / or future sales, an agile factoring program and not contractual penalty between individuals.

The PRD leader said that the Federal Government cannot face this pandemic alone and recognized the proposals of the CCE as a path that can help in these moments of crisis that can maintain the country’s productive labor force and protect the employment of millions of Mexicans.

On the other hand, the same party described as illegal and regressive AMLO’s proposal to reduce financing to parties, in order to be allocated to Health in this crisis by Covid-19.

Here is the statement:

BOWL. ILLEGAL REDUCTION TO PP by Aristegui News on Scribd

(With information from Ntx)