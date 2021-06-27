PRD demands justice for 43 murdered LGBT + victims

MEXICO CITY. Within the framework of the International LGBTTTI + Pride Day, the Parliamentary Group of the PRD, coordinated by Deputy Verónica Juárez Piña, demanded that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the state prosecutors investigate and arrest those responsible for the crimes hate in Mexico.

In a statement, the bench indicated that in 2020 there were 43 murders of people from the LGBTTTI + community, according to the Fundación Arcoiris National Observatory of Hate Crimes against LGBT people in Mexico.

In total, from May 2020 to April 2021, 87 hate crimes have occurred in the country, with Morelos, Veracruz, Baja California and Chihuahua being the states with the most attacks, he added.

He said that the Foundation’s report demands that the Government of Mexico “take seriously the recommendations that the United Nations Human Rights Council has made and initiate actions to comply with them. Only then will we begin to take firm steps to contribute to the eradication of hate and prejudice crimes against LGBT people. “

“The PRD federal deputies adhere to this demand and demand that the different levels of government and the agencies involved comply with the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic, the secondary laws and the international treaties signed by Mexico in matters of rights. human rights, especially the rights to security and justice, and that hate crimes do not go unpunished, ”the parliamentary group stressed.

